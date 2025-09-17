Authorities in Boston are looking for a woman who pushed an elderly passenger off a bus earlier this month.

The incident took place on an MBTA bus at about 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 8 in Roxbury, officials said, according to MassDailyNews.

The incident was captured on a video that was posted to X.

HORROR ON THE BUS: MBTA Transit Police are hunting a woman caught on video shoving an elderly rider off a Boston bus. The victim hit the ground hard, suffered broken bones, and was left badly hurt. Video below. Read more: https://t.co/qDxt44HO1H https://t.co/rEPzJM2G5R pic.twitter.com/Kg3ZswY9sn — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) September 16, 2025

In the footage, the victim is seen at the front door of the bus, and is pushed repeatedly by the suspect, who demanded that the elderly person get off the bus, according to WCVB-TV.

Eventually, the elderly woman fell face-first onto the sidewalk. The victim’s shopping cart was then tossed off the bus.

“There was a lot of people there trying to figure out what was transpiring because we just saw an elderly lady fall on the ground and didn’t know what was going on,” witness Mark Reeves said, according to WHDH-TV.

ID Sought re: A&B on an Elderly Person w/injuries. 9/8 1PM MLK/Warren Street. This SP violently shoved the V off an #MBTA causing injuries. SP was w/an infant during assault. Recognize her? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info. U can remain anonymous. Let’s ID her!! pic.twitter.com/tPT4z6Da3W — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 15, 2025

“It’s horrifying,” resident Joseph Drayton said. “To have an elderly woman pushed like that is reprehensible.”

“It should never occur and something has to be done about it. We need to be able to work out our differences without having to put our hands on people. That’s what it boils down to,” Drayton said.

One woman who lives near the site of the incident said she does not know the woman’s name, but said her behavior is not new.

New video shows an elderly woman getting shoved off a bus in Roxbury, landing face first on the sidewalk. Right now, the @MBTATransitPD are looking for the suspect. This happened on Sept. 8th around 1pm on Warren St. Here’s my report tonight on @7News. pic.twitter.com/QD4YuN9qjG — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) September 16, 2025

“I’ve seen that girl a lot of times… her attitude, she needs a change,” Dorothy Stringer said.

“She needs some anger management, that’s what she needs, go to anger management because that’s wrong what she did,” she said.

Woman shoves a 74 year old man off a bus, leading to his tragic passing, all because he asked her to show basic decency pic.twitter.com/TaMunhxubF — I Post Forbidden Videos (@WorldDarkWeb) August 12, 2025

Surveillance footage showed the woman leaving through the middle door of the bus and then pushing her stroller after leaving the bus, according to WCVB.

WHDH reported that the victim was still conscious after being shoved and did not suffer serious injuries.

