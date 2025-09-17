Share
Video: Boston Searching for Thug Who Catapulted Senior Citizen Off Bus in Cold Blooded Attack

 By Jack Davis  September 17, 2025 at 7:53am
Authorities in Boston are looking for a woman who pushed an elderly passenger off a bus earlier this month.

The incident took place on an MBTA bus at about 1:00 p.m. on Sept. 8 in Roxbury, officials said, according to MassDailyNews.

The incident was captured on a video that was posted to X.

In the footage, the victim is seen at the front door of the bus, and is pushed repeatedly by the suspect, who demanded that the elderly person get off the bus, according to WCVB-TV.

Eventually, the elderly woman fell face-first onto the sidewalk. The victim’s shopping cart was then tossed off the bus.

“There was a lot of people there trying to figure out what was transpiring because we just saw an elderly lady fall on the ground and didn’t know what was going on,” witness Mark Reeves said, according to WHDH-TV.

“It’s horrifying,” resident Joseph Drayton said. “To have an elderly woman pushed like that is reprehensible.”

“It should never occur and something has to be done about it. We need to be able to work out our differences without having to put our hands on people. That’s what it boils down to,” Drayton said.

One woman who lives near the site of the incident said she does not know the woman’s name, but said her behavior is not new.

“I’ve seen that girl a lot of times… her attitude, she needs a change,” Dorothy Stringer said.

“She needs some anger management, that’s what she needs, go to anger management because that’s wrong what she did,” she said.

Surveillance footage showed the woman leaving through the middle door of the bus and then pushing her stroller after leaving the bus, according to WCVB.

WHDH reported that the victim was still conscious after being shoved and did not suffer serious injuries.

