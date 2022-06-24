Share
Video: First Responders Enter 'Fully Engulfed' Home to Rescue 3-Year-Old Trapped in Back Bedroom

 By Amanda Thomason  June 24, 2022 at 11:16am
In the early morning hours of June 19, police responded to the scene of a mobile home fire in West Allis, Wisconsin.

When they arrived, the structure was fully involved. They ran around to the back of the home, smashing windows and desperately searching for a 3-year-old who was still trapped inside somewhere.

Bodycam footage from the incident shows the tense rescue, as several officers attempt multiple times to enter a window at the back of the home. They spot the boy at one point, but he is either unresponsive or unable to come to them.

Moments pass as the cops’ desperation increases. They call the boy’s name — MJ — to no avail. One officer helps lift the other inside, but they’re still unable to rescue the boy.

Finally a firefighter shows up, pries off the window frame and disappears into the billowing smoke.

He returns with the boy in his arms.



One of the officers then runs the child to an approaching ambulance, followed by another officer lighting the way.

“Great job by members of West Allis Police Department and West Allis Fire Department in rescuing a 3-year-old from a house fire in the early morning hours of June 19th!” the West Allis Police Department posted on Facebook.

“Their quick response and willingness to put themselves in danger likely saved the boy’s life! Other occupants of the house (2 adults) managed to escape as well.

“The 2 adults and child were transported to local hospitals by WAFD for treatment. We hope for speedy recoveries!”

It’s heartbreaking to watch the video, but thankfully the boy pulled through. According to a GoFundMe set up by a family member, the boy had suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning and his mother and her step-mother were both badly burned.



“Good morning, just a small update on the family,” read a post from Wednesday. “My sister is out of the hospital with 2nd and 3rd degree burns. She is still shaken up but ready for the long road to recovery.

“My nephew MJ, they did clear the Carbon Monoxide poisoning and is getting the breathing tube out today. Little man is a strong fighter.

“My step-mom Kim, she was put in a chemically induced coma and healing. We are just praying she pulls through. Keep sending prayers and please keep my family in your thoughts during this horrible time. Thank you.”

The family’s home is a total loss, and by midday Friday the GoFundMe had helped raise nearly $10,000 to help them get back on their feet. Readers interested in helping out can do so here.

Truth and Accuracy

