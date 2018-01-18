Video: Fox Business Regular Nails Mainstream Media for Trump Health Hysteria

Republican political consultant Harlan Hill highlighted on Wednesday the double standard the media employs when discussing President Donald Trump’s health versus that of Democrats Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi.

Hill told Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney on Wednesday the media spoke favorably of Obama’s health habits. “You know Obama was a chain smoker, right?” the frequent Fox Business guest asked.

“There are the famous photos of him smoking outside the Oval Office,” he added.

Obama claimed that he quit smoking in 2008 during his presidential campaign, but admitted to falling “off the wagon” from time-to-time.

In 2015, Obama appeared to be holding a pack of cigarettes while meeting with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

President Obama was a chainsmoker… Why didn't we hear any MAJOR outcries from the media about his health or the example he set for Americans smoking a pack a day? The media are drowning in their own hypocrisy and double-standards. pic.twitter.com/KD3ZWNGB6u — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) January 17, 2018

The Washington Post’s Phillip Bump dismissed the possible infraction in a story titled, “Let President Obama have a cigarette, already.”

“We are, none of us, without our bad habits,” wrote Bump, and if smoking relaxes the president, let him do it because he has “the lousiest gig in the world.”

CNN’s Chris Moody fielded theories about what Obama was holding, if not a pack of cigarettes.

The 2010 political documentary film “I Want Your Money” — written by this Western Journal reporter — poked fun at the poorly kept secret that Obama was likely still smoking, portraying him doing so in the Oval Office in the cartoon below.

Trump’s physician, Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, told reporters on Tuesday one reason the president’s cardiovascular health is so strong is because he has never smoked or drank alcohol.

Hill also noted the double standard was not just in play with relation to Obama, but also Clinton and Pelosi.

It was “taboo” he said to suggest former Secretary of State Clinton was not physically fit for office during her presidential run, even after she left a September 11 memorial service in New York early and collapsed as she tried to get in an waiting SUV.

The New York Times headlined that “Clinton Loses Balance At 9/11 Memorial” with the accompanying video.

“Nancy Pelosi slurs her words regularly in interviews and it is considered taboo to even bring that up in polite conversation,” Hill further pointed out.

The House minority leader repeatedly referred to Trump in the spring of 2017 as George W. Bush, despite the latter not residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since January 2009.

“So there is just a double standard here that is quite frustrating,” said Hill. “Because what they’re trying to do is nothing new. They’ve been trying to question the president’s mental fitness and his health for quite a long time.”

