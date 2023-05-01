Video of Golden Retriever Goes Viral for What He Did as Firetruck Drove By - Then 'He Realizes He's Not Alone'

Little Charles the golden retriever has been sounding the alarm in a now-viral TikTok.

And quite literally.

The video has amassed over 14 million views and lives up to its word of “Wait till the end when he realizes he’s not alone.”

Posted by the “Mother of Charles” Caralyn C, the video began with the Seattle pooch sitting in a backyard filled with patches of snow.

Charles listened intently while a firetruck siren wails off camera. After a few seconds of careful monitoring, he gave his best impression of the sound, howling while closing his eyes and wagging his fluffy tail.

It was only after the sirens no longer could be heard that Charles turned his head and stopped midhowl — realizing what has just occurred: His joy-inducing session was caught on camera.

The pooch froze until a voice said, “All right come inside buddy, Charles,” which sent the little guy racing toward the person.

The humorous video was captioned, “Charles, always submitting his application to be a firetruck siren, never getting any callbacks.”

Users flocked to the comment section to give their own take on it.

“Seems rehearsal is going well; now to get him an audition,” the We Rate Dogs account wrote.

Another commented, “Me singing loudly off key before realizing I’m not home alone.”

Even the Philadelphia Eagles account weighed in, saying, “He was feeling it.”

In a follow-up video, the doggie continued to showcase his special ability.

He even serenaded everyone with the “song of his people” in another one:



“He loves nothing more than yodeling to the dulcet tones of fire trucks,” Caralyn wrote.

Charles is even a bit of a trendsetter and got his sibling in on the howling action. Caralyn wrote, “The Aussie only started howling after she was around Charles and heard him do it.”

It is now only a matter of time until Charles gets called up to the big leagues with his impressive vocal range.

However, he doesn’t seem to really care, based on one particular caption:

“Charles, did you know you were internet famous?”

“Sorry Dad, busy doing fire truck things.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.