Video: Greta Thunberg Sings, Dances Gleefully as the Poor Get Drilled by Skyrocketing Energy Costs

What’s more grating than getting Rickrolled? Greta Thunberg doing the Rickrolling while advocating for policies that cut hard against impoverished people around the world.

The 18-year-old climate crusader was on stage in Stockholm on Saturday at Climate Live, one of several youth-led musical events held to rally young people behind the cause of climate change, when she decided to cut loose, according to the New York Post.

“I saw it — so now you have to,” Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson aptly captioned the cringe-worthy clip in a tweet Sunday.

I saw it — so now you have to pic.twitter.com/3zY94FH5CA — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2021

Like something straight from a horror movie, the visual of the young woman dancing and singing a karaoke version of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” is unsettlingly incongruous considering the abject human suffering she’s pushing for with her radical climate change activism.

Thunberg and her ilk propose — nay, demand — a green utopia, where fossil fuels go extinct and renewables provide perpetual power in a zero-emission fantasy.

Unfortunately, the real world just outside the concert where Thunberg cut a rug is full of people who rely on those fossil fuels for survival, unable to heat their homes, cook their food or move from place to place without them.

She’s not alone in ignoring the plight of the poor in favor of a brave new world of renewables: President Joe Biden was eager to kill America’s energy independence by nixing the Keystone XL pipeline right after taking office as a nod to combating climate change.

The president also imposed a moratorium on new drilling on federal lands, apparently intent on stopping not only the transport of the vital resource but also making it more difficult to acquire it in the first place.

Now with the addition of other Biden blunders, the cost of both household staples and heating energy is soaring.

People are on the brink of being forced to choose between feeding their families and heating their homes — and it seems that’s precisely the way Thunberg wants it.

“It is the year 2021. The fact we are still having this discussion and even more that we are still subsidizing fossil fuels using taxpayer money is a disgrace,” Thunberg said on April 22 — Earth Day — while testifying to the House oversight committee, The Guardian reported.

“It’s clear proof that we have not understood the climate emergency at all,” she added, chiding lawmakers.

Though climate change activists like Thunberg turn up their noses at fossil fuels, the emergency brought on by freezing temperatures in Texas last winter proved the insufficiency of renewables in practice.

As wind turbines froze and solar panels piled up with snow, the Lone Star State was forced to implement rolling blackouts to keep the electrical grid from collapsing entirely.

People died from the extreme cold after they were left with no way to combat it as power outages ripped through the state.

It was a tragedy that could have been avoided had the grid relied on the old fossil fuel standbys other states use instead of finicky renewables.

But the people most affected by Thunberg’s utopia would be the poor in developing countries who rely on the relatively inexpensive and readily available resources that fuel their economy and power their hopes of upward mobility.

As an opinion piece for The Hill explained, Africa’s many impoverished nations can’t function under the yoke of the kind of net-zero emissions dream that Thunberg and other zealots seek to impose on the world.

People struggling to grow enough food and patch together a working infrastructure to support the transport of goods have no additional bandwidth to appease climate change activists — nor should they try.

The prosperity enjoyed by Western nations was made possible by the use of fossil fuels, and the poor in countries still striving to join that way of life deserve the same chance.

However, it seems Thunberg had an additional message to underscore her usual finger-wagging as she belted out the lyrics of “Never Gonna Give You Up” — she’s never letting go, never giving up on this environmentalist dream that has become a scourge on society.

Just as the Rickrolling internet prank resurrected a 1980s earworm, Thunberg will continue to be a fixture as long as she continues her activism in the most grating way that’s hard to ignore — especially if she’s also doing the bidding of the radical left.

