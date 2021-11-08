Good decision makers are hard to find these days. And the world is becoming more and more dangerous because of it.

On Friday, a mob stampeded through the gates of rapper Travis Scott’s concert at NRG Park in Houston and overwhelmed security. At least one person — a security guard — was ambushed with a needle and injected in the neck before falling unconscious, TMZ reported. The guard had to be revived with Narcan.

There may have been more victims, according to Houston police.

How did the needle get into the concert?

It is not known whether the attacker came through the breeched security gate at the Astroworld music festival. It is, however, a reasonable possibility. There’s no way of telling what kind or how much contraband made it through the compromised gate.

As we were arriving to the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park right at 2:00, a stampede burst through the gates. Hundreds of people destroyed the VIP security entrance, bypassing the checkpoint. People were trampled. Some were detained. (Excuse any language you may hear) pic.twitter.com/d0m2rjqAAk — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) November 5, 2021

The stampede at the gate foreshadowed what would become one of the worst concert tragedies in U.S. history.

Authorities said eight people — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — were killed and dozens more injured when the crowd surged during Scott’s performance later Friday, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Of the injured, 24 people were hospitalized, 11 of them after suffering cardiac arrest.

It was unclear whether there was any connection between the crowd stampede and the needle attack.

“Everyone in the front was getting crushed,” Billy Nasser, a 24-year-old DJ who attended the concert, told the Chronicle. “The crowd was moving so hard, people were falling over and then tripping over the people on the ground.”

The tragedy didn’t have to happen.

Security checks are in place to protect people. When they are breached, especially in such a gross manner, the venue can in no way be considered secure.

The security gate was stormed around 2 p.m. The Scott concert didn’t start until hours later. That gave decision-makers time to clear the area so it could be secured.

The bottom line: Those in charge of the venue and its security made poor decisions, and now eight people are dead.

How many more must suffer, even die, due to the poor reasoning skills of those in charge?

Aren’t the people in charge supposed to be good at making decisions? Isn’t how they got put in charge?

Apparently not.

I’m reminded of the recent chaos in Afghanistan when those in charge made horrible decisions on how the U.S. would withdraw from the country. At least 13 U.S. service members and 60 Afghans lost their lives because of those bad decisions.

There is a pandemic of poor reasoning skills among those we count on to make good decisions: our leaders. Is anybody working on a vaccine?

Instead of teaching critical race theory, revisionist history and gender fluidity, maybe our colleges and universities, especially the education departments, should focus on teaching logic and critical thinking.

The question then becomes: Would they even know where to start?

