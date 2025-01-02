Share
Sports
News
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard speaks to an event worker following the Rose Bowl after he was kept from celebrating with his teammates on stage.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard speaks to an event worker following the Rose Bowl after he was kept from celebrating with his teammates on stage. (@AdamKing10TV / X screen shot)

Video: Star Ohio State QB Blocked from Celebrating Rose Bowl Win with Teammates On Stage

 By Bryan Chai  January 2, 2025 at 10:08am
Share

Whether or not you believe that quarterbacks sometime get too much credit for a football team’s success, most fans of the sport can generally agree that a quarterback should definitely be allowed to celebrate with his teammates.

That wasn’t quite the case for Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard, who just helped spearhead his team’s dominant 41-21 victory over the Oregon Ducks on Wednesday.

While the Rose Bowl (or College Football Playoffs quarterfinals game for you younger college football fans) may not have been a particularly competitive or dramatic game, there was actually a dash of both in the postgame scrum.

Specifically, Howard, who finished the game with 319 yards and three touchdowns, apparently didn’t beat out his teammates to the winner’s podium, and there was an awkward moment where the star quarterback wasn’t allowed up to celebrate with his fellow Buckeyes.

You can watch the viral moment for yourself below, courtesy of WBNS-TV reporter Adam King:

The moment in question came during the usual Rose Bowl postgame festivities, with the Buckeyes being interviewed for the ESPN national broadcast.

Off to the side, however, Howard was trying to join his teammates, only for a Rose Bowl staffer to sheepishly deny him.

Do you watch college football?

The video somehow ended even more awkwardly than it began, with Howard trying to duck under the stage props to get to the other side of the podium without photo-bombing the postgame interview.

The video, which has been viewed well over half-a-million times as of Thursday morning, was viral for obvious reasons.

“If someone told me this happened and I hadn’t seen it, I would have thought they were lying,” one bewildered social media user posted under King’s video. “It’s that ridiculous.”

Related:
Internet Explodes Over Breathtaking National Anthem on NFL's Christmas Day Ravens-Texans Game

People in attendance agreed: “He’s the quarterback, let him up!”

Other, more conspiratorial, social media users opined that everything, from Howard’s apparent Christian faith to the color of his skin, played a role in the awkward moment.

Howard himself joked in the video that there was apparently a weight limit on the podium, hence the awkward moment.

“They’re blocking me,” he said.

According to Sporting News, Howard wasn’t blocked for long, as he did eventually make it onto the stage. He was not interviewed by ESPN’s Rece Davis.

Regardless of the awkward moment, Howard and his Buckeyes will have a little over a week to prepare for its next playoff battle.

Ohio State and the Texas Longhorns will square off in the Cotton Bowl (or the College Football Playoffs semifinals) on Jan. 10.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Video: Star Ohio State QB Blocked from Celebrating Rose Bowl Win with Teammates On Stage
Big Trump Meeting: Mike Johnson At Mar-A-Lago Ahead of Crucial Vote
Media Habits of 2024 Reveal Conservatives Have Made Real Strides in the Culture Wars
Ford Recalls Thousands of Electric Vehicles After Dangerous Defect Is Discovered
Chinese Hackers Breach US Government and Steal Documents in 'Major Incident'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation