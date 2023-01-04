Parler Share
Sports
News

Democratic Senator Mocked for On-Field Behavior at Rose Bowl: 'Come on Man'

 By Richard Moorhead  January 3, 2023 at 5:36pm
Parler Share

A Democratic senator became the target of mockery after behaving strangely at the opening coin toss of Monday’s Rose Bowl in California.

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona filmed his surroundings with a cell phone at the start of the contest between Penn State and Utah.

The former naval aviator appeared more interested in his phone than the beginning of the game.

Trending:
Biden Admin Blasted for 'Quietly' Changing Rule on Water on Last Day of the Year

Kelly filmed with his phone — all the while a broadcast camera captured the pre-coin toss in far greater detail than his phone could have.

The referee overseeing the coin toss got Kelly’s name wrong after introducing Kelly’s wife.

Should people use their cell phones less frequently?

“Ms. Gabby Giffords, alongside her husband here, Senator Mark Lewis,” the ref said on a live stadium microphone.

Giffords, a former congresswoman, served as the Grand Marshal of the bowl game’s annual parade.

Kelly smiled awkwardly as the referee drew a blank on his name.

Related:
Phoenix Suns Get New Owner in Largest Sale in League History: Report

Some who watched the game made light of the bizarre exchange, suggesting Kelly deserved to be misidentified.

Kelly won re-election as a senator in November in a disastrous midterm for Arizona Republicans.

Democrats now control the offices of the governor, attorney general, and secretary of state for the first time since 1974.

Penn State defeated Utah in the Rose Bowl by a score of 35-21.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Democratic Senator Mocked for On-Field Behavior at Rose Bowl: 'Come on Man'
Prayers Needed: 'Arguably the Best' Tennis Player of All Time Diagnosed with 2 Forms of Cancer
UFC President Dana White Apologizes After Video of Physical Altercation with Wife Emerges
Former Kamala Harris Aides Reveal What Made Working for Her So Toxic - Is This Why So Many Have Left?
Idaho Murder Suspect Didn't Make 2,000 Mile Cross-Country Drive Alone - There Was Someone Else in Car
See more...

Conversation