VIDEO: Woman Grins and Goofs Off as Arrest for Alleged Hacking Murder of Mother of 5 Takes Place

Del Rio, Texas, saw the gruesome death of a mother of five, with two sisters being taken into custody accused of committing the murder.

Amaya Cookie Diaz and her sister, Kitty Mia Diaz, who are 19 and 21 years old respectively, were arrested after 32-year-old Caroline “Caro” Peña was stabbed repeatedly.

The duo was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon. Del Rio Police also arrested a third woman, 21-year-old Kyandra Renee Faz.

Footage of the sisters’ arrest was captured by journalist Michael Elizondo, according to the New York Post. He said on Sunday he went to the sisters’ residence upon learning the police were in the area and began filming without knowing why the arrests were happening. With at least five police cars present, he commented, “I didn’t know what was going on, but I knew it must be serious.”

Elizondo noted the callous, dismissive behavior of the girls, and the footage shows some of it. When Amaya was put in the police car, he said, “All of the sudden I see the window go down, and the girl was sticking out her face, sticking out her tongue and goofing off.”

His footage captured the moment prior, and the arrest of Kitty, who had an indifferent expression. Amaya can be seen grinning as she’s taken away in handcuffs.

She can be heard telling Elizondo, “Stop recording.”

Her tone also sounds like she is completely dismissive of the gravity of the situation.

A neighbor told Elizondo they’d seen the two “driving recklessly” earlier in the day.

The New York Post noted that footage exists showing the victim facing down her three alleged attackers outside a Sonic restaurant.

After being stabbed, Peña was reportedly taken to a hospital in San Antonio on Thursday evening, where she died. Del Rio Police Chief Frank Ramirez told Yahoo that the sisters and the third woman knew the victim and that the attack was not random.

He believes Peña went to one of their houses, where an argument started, leading to the attack.

It takes an enormous degree of arrogance and egocentricity to smile and act so casually in the face of such a heinous crime. The accused are only the alleged perpetrators, but the reaction is still wholly inappropriate as anyone, guilty or not, in that situation wouldn’t be taking it so lightly.

There is simply a lack of solemnity for the dead.

The attitude of both sisters is just uncaring.

A mother of five has died.

Any normal person with even a shred of compassion would have been impacted.

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