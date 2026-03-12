'The View' Panelist Sunny Hostin Claims US Targeted Iranian Schoolgirls, Forgets One Crucial Thing

“The View” panelist Sunny Hostin is very upset that U.S. forces might have accidentally hit a school in its first wave of airstrikes against Iran. In fact, she’s so upset that she claims America has “murdered” the girls who were in the school, although she concedes it was “by mistake.”

Murder, it’s worth noting, definitionally doesn’t happen by mistake. It’s when you intentionally kill people. You know, like how the Iranian government killed tens of thousands of its own people for protesting over the past few months.

Wednesday was quite the day on ABC’s flibbertigibbet-fest, as the cackling co-hosts actually had something positive to say about Joe Rogan. It’s not quite what you might be thinking, however: Rogan had journalist Michael Shellenberger on to talk about, inter alia, the Iran conflict, and Shellenberger pointed out that Trump “said he’s against endless wars,” not wars period, full stop.

“Listen, man, they’re all endless,” Rogan responded.

As much as one can enjoy Joe Rogan’s podcast taken as a whole, this is one of those clips from the show that we should all be able to admit could be used in DARE programs to demonstrate the long-term dangers of ayahuasca usage.

Not to the ladies of “The View,” however, with both Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin agreeing with the sentiment:

The View agrees with the suggestion that ALL wars are “endless.” pic.twitter.com/33xd7E124S — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 11, 2026

Yeah, I know: We’re all worried our kids are going to be drafted to fight in the War of 1812, now entering its 214th year of quagmire. Rogan’s got DMT flashbacks to pawn this idiocy off on; what’s their excuse?

Anyhow, it got worse (somehow) when they started talking about the Iranian elementary school that was apparently hit by a U.S. missile.

According to The Washington Post, sources familiar with the airstrike have said that the building was accidentally included on a target list because old intelligence had it pegged as a military site. Iranian state media claims that at least 175 people were killed in the attack, which occurred in the first few hours of the hostilities.

Leaving aside the fact that Iranian state media is roughly as reliable as the Gaza Health Ministry when it comes to casualty statistics, this is indeed a tragedy — but decidedly not in the way that Hostin went on to claim it was.

“What I do think, though, is with this war in Iran, I do think that is going to change the tide for people that are truly conservative Republicans, people that are truly independent and certainly, you know, the Democrats are already on the other side, because now you have 165 girls that were murdered in Iran while they were at school, and there has been this shifting explanation,” Hostin said.

“Now it turns out that it was likely an American Tomahawk missile that struck down those girls and killed those girls,” she continued.

“By mistake,” Behar interjected.

“By mistake. Because they were working off old intelligence. It was 10 years ago that that school was part of this military base,” she continued.

“And so think about our families, think about our soldiers. Their children live on the bases with them. Their families live on the bases with them. If that happened here, we would all be outraged. Where are the Republicans … talking about family values and children? Where are they?”

Sunny Hostin claims the U.S. intentionally “murdered” Iranian school girls.

She suggests conservatives are hypocrites because they would be outraged if Iran blew up the families of soldiers living on military bases in America.

Doesn’t note Iran intentionally targets civilians. pic.twitter.com/AYwLjezQZ7 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 11, 2026

Good question. A better one: Where were Hostin and her geopolitical busybodies when the Iranians were for-real murdering protesters just a few months prior?

Or where were they when Mahsa Amini was killed by the Iranian morality police for not wearing her headscarf correctly? And where were they during those protests? And why aren’t they mentioning those actual murders?

Hostin, by the by, is a lawyer by trade — a former trial attorney for the Department of Justice’s antitrust unit before she was a federal prosecutor.

She should be fully aware of the crucial difference between “murder” and an action that costs a life or lives unintentionally. She apparently forgot it in her rush to condemn her country.

Meanwhile, she and every person with a moral backbone knows that a tyrannical theocracy that kills tens of thousands of civilians for the “crimes” of impiety or dissent fits the definition of evil. Yet, they don’t even pretend there’s an equivalency between what the United States may have done accidentally and what Iran has done deliberately, they pretend the second part doesn’t exist.

This would be farcical, were it not so wicked.

