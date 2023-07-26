'The View' Seemingly Clueless About Latest Biden Investigation, Compares It to Bud Light Boycott

So what’s going on with Hunter Biden and the Big Guy?

Sen. Chuck Grassley: An FBI source said a Ukrainian energy company paid $5 million to “one Biden” and $5 million to “another Biden.”

FBI: We have confirmed some parts of that story.

Justice Department: We have an ongoing investigation into a possible bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.

Whoopi Goldberg: “What bribery scheme?”

It’s all in our heads, Goldberg and other co-hosts of “The View” are telling us. It’s because Republicans lost the 2020 presidential election, so they’re attacking poor Joe and Hunter.

“It’s so different every day,” Goldberg said on Wednesday. “They’re either freaking out about Barbie or they’re upset about, you know, Budweiser beer,” she said, implying that the whole thing is just like conservative criticism of Bud Light or the new “Barbie” film.

“How much punishment does Biden need because he won and they lost?” Goldberg asked.

Investigating Joe Biden for allegedly taking a bribe while serving as vice president amounts to nothing more than reacting to a poor marketing choice or a bad movie?

Yes, “The View” will tell you. And it’s all trickery.

Co-host Joy Behar weighed in to say the investigation of Biden is a sleight of hand to take attention off of former President Donald Trump.

“Let’s turn it around and make it about him — about Biden,” Behar said. “Take your eyes off of Trump — even though he’s a criminal — and put your eyes on this guy instead.”

“What bribery scheme?! … What is really happening here?”

The View flaunts their profound ignorance of the investigations into the Biden crime family.

“How much punishment does Biden need cause he won,” Whoopi whines.

Joy Behar claims it’s all a distraction from Trump. pic.twitter.com/g4sU0U91cv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 26, 2023

Yet, in spite of Behar’s protests, rumblings of impeachment are coming from House Republicans (finally).

But impeachment talk isn’t coming from “good” Republicans, according to “The View’s” version of a conservative, Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“The vast majority of Republicans in Congress do not want to impeach Joe Biden,” Griffin said. “This is something that a fringe base within the House Republican conference is pushing.”

“If you don’t like Joe Biden, you gotta beat him at the ballot box,” she added.

Faux conservative Alyssa Farah Griffin says “good members” of the Republican caucus would “never” impeach Biden.

“He has not done anything that rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors! It is a joke you would impeach Joe Biden!” she proclaims. pic.twitter.com/Grl41jx1b3 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 26, 2023



The ballot box, Ms. Griffin?

Part of me says that if Biden is allowed to be the nominee it’s only because Democrats are confident of some, shall we say, election irregularities that — who knows? — might somehow in an unusual, surely unprecedented way crop up in 2024.

But that’s just me.

At any rate, Griffin wound it up by identifying who is responsible for all the dumping on the Biden family.

You know who.

“In the post-Trump or the Trump era … we lower the bar for everything, and that’s what I worry about,” she said.

“In any traditional environment, a lot of what Hunter Biden has been involved in would be something that would warrant investigation. … But Donald Trump has just destroyed norms so much,” Griffin said.

“He muddied the swamp,” co-host Sara Haines chipped in.

Alyssa goes on to blame Trump for the investigations into the Bidens not being taken seriously:

“In any traditional environment, a lot of what Hunter Biden has been involved in would be something that would warrant investigation…But [Trump] has destroyed norms so much…” pic.twitter.com/6rv3vVh9tw — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 26, 2023



So there you have it. In the world of “The View,” all issues, big and small, major and trivial, can be traced back to one man — Donald J. Trump.

He’s the problem. So leave Joe and Hunter alone.

