Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro reviewed the film “Barbie,” and his review wasn’t exactly a positive one.

The Daily Wire star began his review by throwing a Barbie and Ken doll into a garbage can and then lighting them on fire.

Shapiro had just finished watching the “Barbie” movie, as well as the recently released “Oppenheimer” film.







“Let me begin with my generalized assessment of the movie,” he tells his audience. “This movie is not just a piece of s***. This movie is a flaming piece of dogs*** piled atop an entire dumpster on fire, piled atop a landfill filled with dogs***.”

“It is one of the worst movies I have ever seen,” Shapiro added.

“The only thing that can be said for this film is production design,” he continued.

The conservative criticized the film for its jokes, arguing that there really wasn’t much substance in them.

“Every joke that happens in this film happens basically within the first 45 seconds of the film. So, for example, Barbie turns on the water and there’s no water, oh because, you know, like in Barbie house there’s no actual water,” he said.

“Do you get it? And then she drinks but there’s no actual liquid in the actual cup.”

“The movie is a s*** show,” Shapiro added.

He then brought up the question: “Who is the intended audience for this film?”

He explained who he felt was the intended audience for the film.

“So, the intended audience for this film is moms and their 8-year-old daughters,” he said.

Shapiro explained his argument by saying that the previews for the “Barbie” movie were just kids movies with G or PG ratings.

Shapiro then criticized the film for its confusing message and mismanaged plot.

He said the film’s writers were unable to decide “whether they hate Barbie, or that were supposed to kind of like Barbie. It seems they kind of despise Barbie as a fascist emblem.”

Shapiro also believed that the movie was “woke” because it appeared to spread the belief that men and women must be divided.

“The basic sort of premise of the film, politically speaking, is that men and women are on two sides of the divide, and they hate each other,” he began. “And literally, the only way you can have a happy world is if the women ignore the men and the men ignore the women.”

Will you see the Barbie movie? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“That seems to be the final outcome of this film. I was trying to separate this into problems with plot and problems with character and problems with the politics and so on,” he added.

“But they’re all intertwined because the thing is just a mess. It doesn’t make any sense. Plot-wise, it makes no sense. Character-wise, it makes no sense,” he continued.

Towards the end of his review, Shapiro got into an aspect of the film “Barbie” which appeared to argue that a trip to the gynecologist is what makes a woman, a woman.

“It all just boils down to a lady at a gynecologist — that’s female power,” Shapiro said, sarcastically.

“Final rating. Out of 10 Barbies, how many barbies, 10 out of 10 being good. The answer is negative all the Barbies, negative all of them,” he concluded.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.