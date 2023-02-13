Viral: Masked 'Karen' Literally Hides Under Trashcan After Caught Yelling at Landscaper

I’ll admit that I didn’t have masked Karens still being a thing on my 2023 bingo card — but whoever had that square, good work.

Now, granted, we don’t get the kind of meltdowns we used to see, where middle-aged, upper-middle-class women wearing three K95s would have sobbing meltdowns in the aisles of Target because some unfortunate soul dared to bare their face without a cloth diaper attached to it.

However, the species lives on, at least if one video posted Sunday to TikTok is to be believed. They’ve just moved onto terrorizing landscapers, apparently.

In a viral video, said Karen is seen harassing a poor man named “Sancho” because he was doing yard work and — wouldn’t you know it? — yard work can be loud.

The video was originally posted by a TikTok user named mrmrheymisster, who describes himself as “America’s Finest.” And, in the least surprising development in this entire saga, it apparently transpired in the Golden State.

“This is a must watch for [all] you Karen Lovers out there lmao. Only [in] California,” he wrote in a caption.

Now, to be fair, we can’t avouch for the absolute veracity of the video. Perhaps it was a ruse, a cunning attempt to trick the TikTok-consuming public that the Karen threat is present and real. But if this whole thing is a fake, the star villain ought to be on the big screen, not a video-sharing app with dubious ties to the Chinese government.

At the start of the clip, the gardener asked our masked Karen why she doesn’t go and, you know, not make a general buffoon of herself: “All I’m doing is working,” he said.

But, nope: “OK, a**hole, you’ve got a lawsuit on you now,” she said, throwing papers around by the side of his truck.

Do masks make it easier to tell who's unhinged and who isn't? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

Then, as she tried to reattach her falling mask, she approached the cameraman and made a threat: “Listen to me! I am telling you to stop filming me!”

The landscaper, calm as one could be under the circumstances, told her he was “trying to document this for my safety and yours.”

The mask wasn’t enough, though, because she threw a plastic garbage can over her head. Apparently, she needed to take out the trash.

She asked for the name of the garden service and gets it, kind of. She asked for the landscaper’s name. Again, she gets it — kind of. The name he gives is “Sancho” — which, as Reddit users pointed out, is Spanish slang for a man someone’s wife cheats with.

“Would you like my phone number?” he asked.

“Hang on,” she responded from under the garbage can. Apparently, she was writing all of this down in the dark with a grimy trash bin over her head. This was so much better than enduring a leaf-blower at 8 a.m. (or whenever), obviously.

“Sancho” could not stop laughing throughout — at least after the garbage pail made an appearance — and asked for the woman’s phone number.

After that exchange, the woman with the can over her head asked for the gardener‘s last name.

“Love,” he replied, which I’m guessing is sarcastic.

But, apparently, our Karen doesn’t know sarcasm when she hears it because she asked him: “Is that your actual legal name?”

“Sí,” he responded.

After “Sancho” asked the woman’s name in Spanish — “¿Cómo te llamas?” — she ditched the garbage can and went back into the apartment complex, having done enough Karen-ing for one morning:

Had to be someone with a mask, didn’t it?

TikTok was full of japes a’plenty at the Karen.

“Hide N Seek level on 1000,” one user wrote. “I would love to hear the phone call to the police, ‘yes his name is Sancho,'” another wrote. And here’s an interesting observation I hadn’t noticed yet: “Karens seem to always have clogs on! What’s up with that!?”

Of course, there are other reasons why this resonates. For conservatives, our Sancho-Karen is an embodiment of the kind of person we’ve had to put up with for the past few years, given the mask and the garbage can. Mask scolds are unavoidable, after all — even my mom was one, threatening to report anyone in her building that didn’t cover their face in the elevator. (Ironically, her mask-wokness ended up biting her in the posterior after one of the subjects of her public scoldings, a black man, pushed a racism complaint. I believe this phenomenon is called “intersectionality.”)

Aside from that, it’s another reminder that fury makes us do stupid things — and, in the era of $200 all-purpose phones/cameras/handheld computers, you can bet your rant will be viral fodder sooner rather than later. Fury is a natural emotion, but it also makes us stupid — at least when we act on it.

It’s also worth noting God might have a little something to say here in the form of the seven fruits of the spirit — six of which she seems in direct violation of: love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, gentleness and self-control. (Faithfulness remains untouched, although I assume that’s just because she forgot.)

Maybe you aren’t a Christian and aren’t interested in worshiping God. Fair enough. However, while I’m not going to pretend that the Bible can also be used as a secular roadmap for life, it can preclude a lot of ugly situations on your part. Like, you know, yelling at a gardener named “Sancho Love” with a garbage pail over your head and a mask on your face because you were angry at a loud leaf blower.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.