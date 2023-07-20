Although entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has a long way to go in the GOP primary race, he is beginning to gain popularity and respect as a politically heavy hitter, even getting a favorable mention from his rival Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy may have gained a few more points Wednesday when he stood up for country music star Jason Aldean whom the media has shredded for his song “Try That in a Small Town.”

The song criticizes people who think it’s “cool” to sucker-punch people on the sidewalk, carjack old ladies, rob liquor stores, spit on cops, and burn the U.S. flag, and challenges them to “try that in a small town.”

But the leftist media lost their collective minds over the song, labeling it everything from a song promoting gun violence, to a “lynching song.”

Even CMT, the country music channel, bowed to the meltdown from the left, pulling Aldean’s video from its rotation.

On Wednesday, Ramaswamy tweeted in the song’s defense, writing, “Jason Aldean writes a song defending the values that ALL Americans used to share — faith, family, hard work, patriotism — only to be immediately sacrificed at the altar of censorship & cancellation.”

“These are the same people who cheer songs like ‘Cop Killer’ & the glorification of sex and violence in hip-hop,” Ramaswamy added. “Stand strong against these hypocrites and opportunist frauds, @Jason_Aldean. It’d be a real shame if the song hits #1. We’ll do our part & play it at our rallies.”

Jason Aldean writes a song defending the values that ALL Americans used to share – faith, family, hard work, patriotism – only to be immediately sacrificed at the altar of censorship & cancellation. These are the same people who cheer songs like “Cop Killer” & the glorification… pic.twitter.com/WJ5s3MOI4p — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 19, 2023



Ramaswamy’s prediction came true. The song did hit number one, even before it had a chance to play at any rallies, and Conservatives got a chance to understand Ramaswamy’s priorities a little better, which may help him in the long term.

Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” has reached #1 on US iTunes. pic.twitter.com/PXZa31xpp4 — Billboard Charts (@billboardnewsb) July 19, 2023

Ramaswamy is right. Leftists have no problem with song lyrics that glorify not just violence but rape, drug use, and every other kind of evil.

But they would like to forget that small towns where traditional values and people who look after their own even exist.

Jason Aldean’s new song, “Try That In A Small Town” is not only reminding people that sun down towns exists, but that he loves them. Don’t even listen or watch to give him the views, but read the very scary lyrics. It’s like he forgot about the January 6 insurrection — Leigh Love (@loveleighlove) July 16, 2023

It’s not a surprise that the small-town American values of faith and community are like an alien culture to leftists.

Who can forget then-presidential candidate Barack Obama’s famous “cling to guns or religion” quote when referring to the working class in industrial towns?

Aldean responded to the criticism in a tweet on Tuesday, writing, “In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.

Are you a fan of Jason Aldean? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it,” Aldean added, “and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music — this one goes too far.”

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023



Leftists may be blowing their tops, but many fans of Aldean agree with him, as evidenced by the song reaching the top of the charts.

Small towns where you can leave your door open at night still exist because people of those towns value community and respect for law enforcement.

Instead of criticizing it or being afraid of these values, America may be a little better off if they try a little of that in the city.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.