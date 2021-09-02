Path 27
News
A pro-life activist holds a sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court during the 48th annual March for Life on Jan. 29, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
A pro-life activist holds a sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court during the 48th annual March for Life on Jan. 29, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

In Wake of SCOTUS Ruling, Another Conservative State's Governor Makes a Major Pro-Life Announcement

 By Michael Austin  September 2, 2021 at 4:05pm
The Supreme Court shocked the country on Wednesday when it allowed Texas’ new abortion law to go into effect while it is still being challenged in court.

The law bans all abortions of unborn children that take place after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which occurs at approximately six weeks into gestation, although exceptions can be made for medical emergencies.

Many pro-life activists have since pointed out that this law makes Texas the most pro-life state in America.

However, if one conservative governor is to be believed, the Lone Star State won’t hold that title for long.

“Following the Supreme Court’s decision to leave the pro-life TX law in place, I have directed the Unborn Child Advocate in my office to immediately review the new TX law and current South Dakota laws to make sure we have the strongest pro life laws on the books in SD,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted Thursday.

If Noem holds true to her word in topping the Texas law, it would be quite an achievement for the pro-life movement, especially given how unprecedented Texas’ law is.

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court struck down an attempt to stop the law from going into effect.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett all ruled in favor of allowing the law to go into effect.

Dissenting were Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonya Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

The majority’s unsigned opinion, and the dissents, are below:

Ruling on Texas Abortion Law by The Western Journal on Scribd

One of the primary reasons the Supreme Court decided not to stop the law from going into effect was because the law does not rely on government enforcement.

Instead, the law calls upon private individuals to enforce it through lawsuits.

Citizens are allowed to sue anyone who facilitates or aids and abets an abortion for at least $10,000.

President Joe Biden described the law as a “bizarre scheme of outsourced enforcement” and on Thursday promised to “launch a whole-of-government effort” to reverse the Supreme Court’s decision.

However, if Noem gets her way, the president will have yet another pro-life law to take on.

Truth and Accuracy

Michael Austin
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including several original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa




