SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Walt Disney Heiress Comes Out with Scathing Kobe Rebuke: He 'Was a Rapist. Deal with It'

Abigail Disney speaks during "Fire Drill Friday" climate change protest on Nov. 15, 2019, in Washington, D.C.John Lamparski / Getty ImagesAbigail Disney speaks during a "Fire Drill Friday" climate change protest on Nov. 15, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

By Skye Malmberg
Published February 5, 2020 at 1:03pm
Print

In spite of all the tributes honoring Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant following his death, Walt Disney Company heiress and documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney suggested the allegation of rape against Bryant should not be forgotten in the accounts of his legacy.

Three days after Bryant died in a helicopter accident, Disney tweeted that she could no longer remain silent about the issue.

“I haven’t said anything about Kobe so far because I felt some time needed to pass before weighing in. But yes, it’s time for the sledgehammer to come out,” Disney tweeted Jan. 29. “The man was a rapist. Deal with it.”

Disney attached a link to a Washington Post Op-Ed by columnist David Von Drehle, who argued media outlets should not ignore the more controversial aspects Bryant’s life — no matter how uncomfortable they might be to consider.

Bryant had been arrested and charged with sexual assault and false imprisonment in 2003; however, the 19-year-old woman who accused him later declined to testify, the New York Post reported.

TRENDING: Super Bowl Halftime Show Contained a Subtle Anti-Trump Immigration Message

According to the Independent, DNA evidence provided by the accuser failed to prove Bryant’s guilt, and prosecutors eventually dropped the charges.

Do you think it was wrong to talk about Bryant's rape case right after his death?

Bryant issued a formal apology to the woman through his lawyer, saying that though he thought their sexual encounter was consensual, he was sorry for any pain he had caused. A civil suit regarding the matter was settled in 2005.

Disney appeared to agree with Von Drehle’s sentiment that the allegation against Bryant should not be ignored, even in light of his tragic death.

Many on Twitter felt that Disney’s comments were unjust:

RELATED: Mark Dantonio Steps Down as Coach at Michigan State: 'My Family Must Now Become My Priority'

Others expressed support for Disney’s statement:

In his Op-Ed, Von Drehle defended his colleague Felicia Sonmez, who was temporarily suspended by The Post after tweeting a link to a Daily Beast article outlining the rape accusation against Bryant shortly after his death.

Sonmez was not the only reporter keen on reminding the public of Bryant’s alleged misconduct.

A CNN reporter also faced backlash for bringing up the rape allegation on the same day that Bryant died:

Reporter Nathan McDermott linked to the same Daily Beast article as Sonmez.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Skye Malmberg
News Writer, The Western Journal
Skye Malmberg started out as an editorial intern for the Western Journal in 2019 and has since become a Staff Writer. Ever since she was ten years old, she has had a passion for writing stories and reporting local news. Skye is currently working towards her bachelors degree in Communications.







Walt Disney Heiress Comes Out with Scathing Kobe Rebuke: He 'Was a Rapist. Deal with It'
49ers Superstar Kittle Works with USAA and TAPS To Bring Family of Fallen Soldier to Super Bowl LIV
US Officials Discover the Longest-Ever Border Smuggling Tunnel
California Issued Travel Bans Over Abortion and Adoption Laws, Oklahoma Fires Back with Its Own Ban
Christian Couple Fighting Back After Being Fined, Driven Out of Business in Gay Wedding Cake Case
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×