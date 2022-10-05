Parler Share
Lifestyle

'I Wanted to Cry': Firefighter Uses Ingenious Tool to Help Rescue Elderly Dog Trapped in Underground Pipe

 By Amanda Thomason  October 5, 2022 at 2:16pm
Parler Share

Dogs are important parts of many families. That was no different for the Shipman family from West Fargo, North Dakota, whose senior Shetland sheepdog, Bentley, played a very important role in their lives.

Not only is Bentley a beloved pet, he’s an indispensable helper to one family member in particular.

“There’s so many reasons Bentley is important to the family,” mom Gloria Shipman told The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. “One, first and foremost, he is a medical support for my daughter.

“He’s been a godsend for Steph. He is family, on top of everything else that he does.”

But as Bentley was outside on the evening of Saturday, he fell through a storm drain that was missing its cover and vanished.

Trending:
CEO of Embattled Election Software Company Arrested After Investigators Uncover China Secret: DA


After the pup disappeared from sight, the West Fargo Fire Department was called for help.

Firefighters responded to the scene, but they were unable to determine the location of the 13-year-old dog, either — until one of them had a brilliant idea and ran home to grab his ice-fishing camera.

In his distress, the dog had worked his way into another pipe five feet below the ground and was well and truly stuck.

“(I)ts legs fell down butt first and it must’ve got scared, and then Bentley had backed up into, found a T, and backed up (further into the pipe),” West Fargo firefighter Joe Johnson said.

“(W)e put our ears to the, one of the tubes, and you could hear Bentley panting and licking water, so we knew he was okay.”

Pinning down his location was the first step, but now the rescuers had to figure out a way to reach him.

Thankfully, West Fargo Public Works rallied despite it being the weekend, and arrived with a crew and a backhoe, prepared to help rescue the elderly dog.

“We dug probably a trench four feet wide by 20 feet, I’d say, and five feet deep,” West Fargo firefighter Corey Markel explained.

Related:
8-Year-Old Boy Is Declared a 'Real-Life Hero' After He Saved Classmate's Life by Remembering Something His Dad Told Him

They carefully cut the pipe, which had very sharp edges, so they could extract Bentley.

“The pipe’s really sharp, and that’s why the — probably seen me on the video with my shirt off,” Johnson said. “I put it over, so the, so the dog … wouldn’t get cut.”

“As it happened, Bentley and I connected visually,” Shipman added. “The helplessness, look on his face, I can’t describe it any way other than him telling me, ‘help me,’ and I — I couldn’t.”



After four hours, the crews were finally able to free the Sheltie. It was an emotional reunion for all, and one firefighter admitted she was in tears.

“I almost started crying,” West Fargo firefighter Andrea Wagemann said. “At the end, I started like petting the dog and he gave me like the puppy kisses, and I just got like teary eyed, (…) I just wanted to cry for that owner.”

“I can’t tell you how that was. I mean, they instantly wrapped him, handed him over to me, and, and the licks from him were just beyond,” Shipman said.

The fire department shared the heartwarming story and video showing the rescue on Facebook, publicly thanking those involved in the unusual rescue.

“The West Fargo Fire Department would like to thank the City of West Fargo — Government’s Public Works and Engineering Departments for their assistance in saving this four-legged resident of West Fargo,” they wrote.

Bentley took a trip to the emergency vet to make sure he was all right, and all that fluff must’ve paid off for him as he was determined to be perfectly fine after his ordeal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




'I Wanted to Cry': Firefighter Uses Ingenious Tool to Help Rescue Elderly Dog Trapped in Underground Pipe
'Ball of Fire': Woman Trapped in Burning Wreckage Until Off-Duty Officer Spots Her
Officer Follows His Instincts and Saves Autistic Boy Drowning at Bottom of Pond
Dad Scares Off Cougar After It Reportedly Attacked His 7-Year-Old Son; Officers Now Searching for the Big Cat
Hallmark's 'Countdown to Christmas' Movie Lineup Is Finally Out, And Some People Aren't Happy About It
See more...

Conversation