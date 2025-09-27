Friends and appreciators of pastor, author, and educator Voddie Baucham are rallying to support the family of the beloved minister of the gospel, who died unexpectedly on Thursday at the age of 56.

Baucham was a board member and professor of cultural apologetics for Founders Ministries and was president of Founders Seminary, but he had only recently returned to the United States after serving nearly 10 years as dean of theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia.

“A warrior has died,” Baucham’s friend Tom Ascol, pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Cape Coral, Florida, wrote on social media when the news was announced.

I hoped never to have to make this post. Pray for the Bauchams. A warrior has died. https://t.co/4p9vjEzhfK — Tom Ascol @tomascol (@tomascol) September 25, 2025

“On September 25, 2025, our dear brother Voddie Baucham was unexpectedly ushered into the presence of His precious Savior,” Ascol wrote in a GiveSendGo appeal.

“He leaves behind him his wife, Bridget, nine children (seven of whom are still in their home), and three grandchildren.”

Baucham and his wife have been “committed home educators,” according to the Founders Seminary website.

Ascol said his friend Voddie “touched millions of lives” during his ministry, offering a way for people to give back.

“Countless people from around the world have asked how they may help,” Ascol added. “One immediate need is financial help for his family.

“We are seeking to honor the life and ministry of Voddie by ensuring the ongoing care of Bridget and their children. To do this we need to raise money that will be set up in an appropriate financial instrument with oversight to provide for them in the years ahead.”

Many have asked how they can support and care for the Baucham family in this time. A fund has been created for this purpose. Please help us spread the word and prayerfully consider joining us in this work. https://t.co/KtyQKW3rwG — FoundersMin (@FoundersMin) September 26, 2025

The campaign had raised more than $160,000 by Friday evening.

Ascol said some have raised questions about a fund that was set up “when Voddie nearly died from heart failure in 2021.”

That money, he said, “was placed in a medical trust fund. Despite what you may have heard from critics and those who tried to cast aspersions on Voddie’s integrity, that fund was continued for that purpose until his death.

“The remaining amount will be placed in this new fund to provide for the family’s financial needs.”

Ascol said the fundraising goal was $2 million.

“We invite you to prayerfully consider joining us in this work. And please continue to pray for the Baucham Family,” he wrote.

One of those who was quick to jump on board and amplify the message was conservative commentator Jason Whitlock.

Hey, I just gave 2k to Voddie’s family. Here’s why. Voddie was not rich in money. He never built a mega church. He sacrificed everything and moved to Zambia because that’s where he thought the Lord wanted him. Voddie has 9 kids and 3 grandkids, a devoted wife. I want to challenge… https://t.co/tcyHpRVwp0 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 26, 2025

“Hey, I just gave 2k to Voddie’s family. Here’s why,” Whitlock told his followers on social media.

“Voddie was not rich in money. He never built a mega church.

“He sacrificed everything and moved to Zambia because that’s where he thought the Lord wanted him,” Whitlock noted.

“Voddie has 9 kids and 3 grandkids, a devoted wife. I want to challenge others in the Christian conservative space to add to your monthly tithe by supporting Voddie’s family.

“Let’s build on the momentum of the Charlie Kirk Memorial and let’s demonstrate the other ways Christians respond when we lose one of our frontline soldiers.”

