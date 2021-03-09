Login
It Wasn't Just Nursing Homes: Gov. Cuomo Also Ordered Disabled Homes to Take in COVID Patients

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo greets people after speaking at a vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Monday in New York City.Seth Wenig - Pool / Getty ImagesDemocratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo greets people after speaking at a vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Monday in New York City. (Seth Wenig - Pool / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published March 9, 2021 at 4:51pm
The state of New York has an ongoing directive that states group housing for those with developmental disabilities cannot require coronavirus testing as grounds for admission and readmission — an order implemented by the Cuomo administration.

Data provided to Fox News on Monday from the New York Office for People With Developmental Disabilities shows that 6,900 residents in these homes have been infected with the coronavirus, with 552 deaths, the outlet reported.

“These group homes were required to have a process in place to expedite the return of asymptomatic residents from the hospital, who were deemed appropriate for return to their OPWDD certified residence,” a spokeswoman for the office told Fox News.

“In other words, OPWDD providers could accept individuals only if they could safely accommodate them in the group home.”

The directive was put in place on April 10 and is similar to the nursing home order in the state that was enacted from March until May of 2020.

Should Cuomo be removed from office?

Nursing homes later became the center of a state investigation which determined that the death count in the facilities was significantly higher than it was originally reported.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office even went as far as to remove the nursing home figure from a report in June 2020 to avoid backlash, The New York Times discovered last week.

The resident homes for the disabled are not facing the same crisis as the nursing homes did, but it adds to the pile of evidence to topple Cuomo’s house of cards.

In addition to the horrific cover-up, the governor who was once propped up as a left-wing idol is now battling six accusations of sexual harassment.

Cuomo has repeatedly insisted that he will not resign, but was stripped of his emergency powers which allowed him to enact the controversial directives, NPR reported.

RELATED: Now That Cuomo Is the Accused, Liberal Outlet Calls for Due Process in MeToo Era

“The governor may think he can still lead but he has lost all credibility and trust. His time is up. Yesterday, I declared our intention to circulate an Impeachment Resolution … If Dems are serious about the governor’s removal, here is [their] chance,” New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay tweeted Tuesday.

Both Democratic New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Democratic New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie have called on Cuomo to resign, indicating there would be strong bipartisan support for impeachment, according to NPR.

Although the end result is unknown at this moment, Cuomo’s political future is essentially over — and with good reason.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
