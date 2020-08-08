SECTIONS
Lifestyle
P Share Print

Watch: 90-Year-Old Husband Cries Tears of Joy When Wife Returns from Hospital

×
By Amanda Thomason
Published August 8, 2020 at 7:51am
P Share Print

It’s easy to feel beaten down or depressed when we look at current events in the world. There are people sick, nations hurting and deep unrest. And if that were all there was, it would be hard to press on.

But if we look carefully, even in the darkest of times, there is good at work. And this story is a heartwarming example of that.

The couple in question has been married for seven decades — longer than most of us have been alive. Loretta Bowen, 90, recently was told  she needed surgery to remove a mass from her colon.

Thankfully, her husband, 90-year-old David Bowen, was more prepared than many because he is a prayer warrior and has been for  years. And what’s more, her extended family knows the power of prayer, so she was in the best hands possible.

TRENDING: Breaking: Facebook Deletes Trump Post for 1st Time in History

Granddaughter Krista Kellum documented what happened next because it was so miraculous.

“I know this is long, but it is incredible and needs to be shared,” she shared on July 16. “My grandparents have been married for over 70 years, and their love continues to make me cry. “

“A few weeks ago my Grandma was told there was a mass in her colon, which was confirmed by two different scans, a failed colonoscopy (because the mass was in the way) and a dye test.”

“Immediately, we all began to pray. If you know my granddad, you know that he is a praying man. Throughout my entire life, he would go every single morning to the church and spend hours praying.”

Have you ever seen such a heartwarming video?

Their prayers were answered in a way that a chosen few have experienced, and the rest of us can only hope for.

“On the day of my grandma’s surgery, they started with a laparoscopy,” Kellum said. “BUT, they didn’t see anything. So, they decided to go into her colon and look, and the mass was totally gone!”

“They kept my grandma in the hospital for a few days, and this video is her returning home and reuniting with her husband. Brb gotta go cry and thank Jesus forever.”

The video shows Loretta being chauffered to their home in Jesup, Georgia. As she opens the door to get out, David yells, “Hey girl!”

RELATED: 102-Year-Old Survived 1918 Flu, Cancer and Now COVID-19 - Here's Her Advice

“Hey, baby! … Your boss has come home!” Loretta says, and soon they’re in each other’s arms. David tears up, happy to have his wife back.

“The reason I wanted this recorded is because my grandparents have been married for such a long time and their love is still just as strong,” Kellum told ABC News. “And they’re still, as you see in the video, so bonded and strong.”

“They were separated for such a long time while she was in the hospital and he was just beside himself not being able to see her because of the coronavirus,” she explained. “I wanted them to see that and capture that moment and have it forever just because it was such a precious moment seeing them reunited.”

Thanks to Kellum, we’ve been given a brief glimpse into a life of love and faith, something we could all use a little more of right now.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Watch: 90-Year-Old Husband Cries Tears of Joy When Wife Returns from Hospital
'Daddy's Hero': Boy, 9, Does the Incredible To Save Dad's Life After Diving Injury
Justin Bieber and Wife Hailey Baldwin Celebrate Joint Baptism, Confess Faith in Jesus
Flashback: Man Hires Choir To Surprise Wife with Multiple Sclerosis on Their Anniversary
After 14-Year-Old Takes Parents' Range Rover for Joy Ride, They Give Away His Belongings
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×