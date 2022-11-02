Watch: Pat McAfee Hilariously Torches NFL After Receiving Ridiculous Demand from Its Lawyer

Popular podcaster and former NFL punter Pat McAfee revealed Monday that he has been slapped by the NFL with a demand that lit his fuse.

McAfee set the stage for his explosion about the league with a pair of pre-podcast tweets.

“I think we, as a show, have done good for the @NFL right?” he wrote, following that up with a tweet saying, “I think so too. @TroyVincentSr @nflcommish, interesting strategy by you and your offices this morning. Can’t wait to roll out our new style of covering the professional American football league.”

I think so too.. @TroyVincentSr @nflcommish, interesting strategy by you and your offices this morning. Can’t wait to roll out our new style of covering the professional American football league. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2022

The former Indianapolis Colt, in a clip from “The Pat McAfee Show” posted to Twitter, gave his explanation of the news in his typically bombastic style.

“The Professional American Football League will finish its eighth week of its riveting prime-time schedule as the Cincinnati football club travels to Cleveland to take on Cleveland’s football club,” he said.

“A lot of people might be asking, ‘Pat, on this particular Halloween, why are you talking the way that you’re talking about the league that you’ve talked about for the last three years?'” McAfee asked.

“Well, the reason I’m doing so is because even though we currently have a rights deal with NFL Films that costs millions and millions of dollars, we’ve been informed this morning that we are no longer allowed to use any of their logos on any of our graphics,” he said.

“We can still run plays, because we paid not one, not two, not three — over $4 million to be able to do that,” he said.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

All we’ve EVER wanted to do is celebrate the Professional American Football League…#PMSOverreactionMonday pic.twitter.com/7YlBkR7JfE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2022

After showing hand-drawn graphics, in the style of children’s refrigerator art, that were his substitute for the real thing, McAfee fired a warning shot across the league’s bow.

when the NFL tells @PatMcAfeeShow they can’t use their logo 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5PFt09Ks0T — Tyler Herrick (@TylerHerrick) October 31, 2022

“It’s been great doing business with you,” he said.

“I’m happy we have covered your league in the way that we have for the last few years,” the two-time Pro Bowler said. “I’m appreciative of the league and everything it’s done. I don’t think we’ve really touched on many subjects that we could’ve dabbled into and I think we’ll do that this offseason, for sure.”

McAfee said the list could include “things I know a lot about, that my friends know a lot about, like insurance and CTE” — chronic traumatic encephalopathy – “and concussions and everything like that. I think we can find some people to chat about, to learn more about what the NFL should be held accountable for and what they shouldn’t be held accountable for.”

He said he was irked “because I thought the entire deal with the NFL [cough], the Professional American Football League, I am so sorry, that I wanted to get involved with was making the game celebrated.”

“I wanted to celebrate everything that was the Professional American Football League,” the podcaster said. “We did so in a fashion I guess we’re not supposed to even though we paid millions and millions of dollars to the league, played in the league, was a nominee to the Hall of Fame of the league, but can’t have any logos on the graphics because obviously some lawyer in that building is a f***ing dips***.”

Writing for Sports Illustrated, Jimmy Traina said that “for the league to pick this fight with McAfee is pathetic.”

“The NFL has to have more important things to worry about and more nefarious people to go after,” Traina said.

“Despite McAfee’s enormous popularity and power, this won’t do any damage to the NFL, because nothing can damage the NFL,” he wrote. “But it will be VERY interesting whether McAfee follows through on his idea to start covering the negative aspects of the NFL.”

Another commentator wondered why the NFL would poke McAfee.

“The big question is how far the NFL is willing to go to enforce the rules,” Steve DelVecchio wrote on Larry Brown Sports. “McAfee has a massive loyal following and a strong relationship with a number of prominent NFL figures. He also recently landed a huge gig with ESPN.

“McAfee seems to think it would be in the NFL’s best interest to stay on his good side. Time will tell if league executives view it the same way.”

