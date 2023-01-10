Latest 'Twitter Files' Drop: Top Pfizer Exec Got White House-Level Censorship Access, Targeted Former FDA Head

The latest release of the “Twitter Files” exposed actions taken by Pfizer board member and former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb to suppress debate over the necessity of COVID vaccines for those with natural immunity.

The findings were revealed by independent journalist Alex Berenson, a former New York Times reporter, who gained recognition as a contrarian voice during the pandemic.

Berenson’s full report can be viewed on his Substack website, “Unreported Truths.”

One of the most notable revelations was that Gottlieb had turned to the same Twitter lobbyist the Biden White House worked with to shut down a post from Dr. Brett Giroir, a one-time acting FDA commissioner, who tweeted that the vaccine was unnecessary for those with natural immunity.

In August 2021, the month before President Joe Biden announced his ill-advised and unconstitutional vaccine mandate, Giroir wrote: “It’s now clear #COVID19 natural immunity is superior to #vaccine immunity, by ALOT. There’s no scientific justification for #vax proof if a person had prior infection.”

Giroir was not an anti-vaxxer. In the same tweet, he also urged those without natural immunity to “Get vaccinated!”

Obviously, both Pfizer and Gottlieb were acutely interested in keeping alive the cash cow their mRNA vaccine had become. According to Berenson, Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine contributed nearly 50 percent to the company’s 2021 revenue of $81 billion. And Gottlieb was paid $365,000 for his service on the Pfizer board that year.

With his financial interests in mind, Gottlieb emailed Todd O’Boyle, a senior manager in Twitter’s public policy department, to ask the company to remove the tweet.

Gottlieb wrote: “This is the kind of stuff that’s corrosive. Here he draws a sweeping conclusion off a single retrospective study in Israel that hasn’t been peer reviewed. But this tweet will end up going viral and driving news coverage.”

O’Boyle forwarded Gottlieb’s email to the company’s strategic response team with a message that said, “Please see this report from the former FDA commissioner.” Berenson noted that O’Boyle omitted the fact that Gottlieb was a member of Pfizer’s board.

Despite a strategic response team member’s reply that the tweet did not violate Twitter’s misinformation rules, the company nevertheless put a “misleading” warning on it which, Berenson wrote, prevented “almost anyone from seeing it.”

1/ My first #TwitterFiles report: how @scottgottliebmd – a top Pfizer board member – used the same Twitter lobbyist as the White House to suppress debate on Covid vaccines, INCLUDING FROM A FELLOW HEAD OF @US_FDA! Thanks @elonmusk for opening these files.https://t.co/UbHlmtjELP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 9, 2023

2/ In August 2021, Gottlieb told Todd O’Boyle – a senior manager in Twitter’s public policy department – that a tweet from @drgiroir claiming CORRECTLY that natural immunity was superior to vaccine immunity was “corrosive” and might “go viral.” — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 9, 2023

3/ Twitter put a misleading tag on the tweet, preventing it from being shared. Gottlieb then went after a tweet about Covid’s low risk to kids from @justin_hart. Pfizer would soon win the okay for its mRNA shots for children, so keeping parents scared was crucial… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 9, 2023

4/ In October 2022, @scottgottliebmd claimed on Twitter and CNBC that he was not trying to suppress debate on mRNA jabs. These files prove that Gottlieb – board member at a company that has made $70 billion on the shots – did just that. Full story here:https://t.co/UbHlmtjELP — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) January 9, 2023

Upon learning on Monday that his tweet had been censored, Giroir responded on Twitter. He wrote: “@ScottGottliebMD’s behavior speaks for itself. A former @FDA commissioner (now @Pfizer board member) schemed with a lobbyist & @Twitter to apparently put corporate interests first — not public health. If anything, we need more open, honest, uncensored debate – not less.”

@ScottGottliebMD‘s behavior speaks for itself. A former @FDA commissioner (now @Pfizer board member) schemed with a lobbyist & @Twitter to apparently put corporate interests first — not public health. If anything, we need more open, honest, uncensored debate – not less. https://t.co/y0zRB8LpIH — Brett Giroir (@DrGiroir) January 9, 2023

The Western Journal reached out to Pfizer for comment, but the company did not respond by the time of publication.

