Liberal celebrity Alec Baldwin is acting cowardly and hotheaded — in matters big and small.

After allegedly fatally shooting director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust” on Oct. 21, Baldwin has since decided he was not at all responsible despite being the one holding the literal smoking gun.

During an exclusive interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Thursday, Baldwin tried to claim he never pulled the trigger on the weapon that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

Instead, Baldwin insinuated that the gun spontaneously discharged while he was cocking it and even went as far as explicitly denying he pulled the trigger.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Baldwin insisted. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them,” he answered the host directly, blaming the revolver used on set rather than owning the tragedy himself.

Though questions still remain about exactly what happened, Baldwin’s back-peddling is part of a pattern of cowardly behavior that also gives rise to his vitriolic outbursts, as is so often the case with men like him.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Baldwin lashed out at New York Post’s Jon Levine after he confronted the actor on a New York City street Monday.

NEW … I ran into Alec Baldwin on the Upper East Side pic.twitter.com/8pG5Vpshw2 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 7, 2021

“NEW … I ran into Alec Baldwin on the Upper East Side,” Levine tweeted with the video he took of the exchange.

“Wait, Mr. Baldwin, I have to ask you, what brings you to New York City?” the clip began with Levine posing the question to the actor as he stood at the front door of a posh city residence, his back to the journalist.

Wife Hilaria Baldwin was running interference between the two, holding up her own phone and telling Levine, “I asked you to leave … I asked you to go away.”

Levine continued to question Alec Baldwin on why he was there, and finally, the actor — black umbrella in hand — whipped around and approached Levine telling him he had “no right” to film at a “private home.”

As the Baldwins entered the home, Levine tried one last time to get the actor to address the question on everyone’s mind since the interview.

“Did you really not pull the trigger?” Levine asked.

While it’s true that Levine’s tactic of dogging Alec and Hilaria Baldwin as they were about to enter someone’s home is questionable, Alec Baldwin’s short-fused anger and unwillingness to take responsibility are the actor’s longstanding trademarks.

He’s lashed out at reporters, gone on racist and homophobic rants and infamously slung demeaning insults at his own daughter who was a pre-teen at the time.

This time, the couple has quietly deleted their social media accounts seemingly in an attempt to retreat from public scrutiny and possibly stave off another outburst, but that didn’t stop conservative commentators from tweeting their own reactions to the recent confrontation.

Caleb Hull had a choice label for Alec Baldwin while podcaster Jack Posobiec poked fun at Hilaria Baldwin’s faux Spanish accent — or rather, lack thereof.

Celebrities like the Baldwins like to pretend they’re not aware that enjoying the sweet life of fame is only granted in exchange for these kinds of invasions of privacy for better or worse.

And perhaps Levine was acting in bad faith in this exchange, but Alec Baldwin is at the center of a situation that took a woman’s life and his explanations simply don’t add up.

The least he could have done was offer a few remarks or short answers, but instead, the actor became irate and did not address his role in the woman’s death or even whose home he was visiting.

Alec Baldwin may have a right to be angry at Levine this time, but it doesn’t sit well given his awful history.

