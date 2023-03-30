Watch: AOC Throws a Tantrum After She's Informed of Ethics Complaint Filed Against Her

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York did not take it well when she learned she was standing next to the woman who filed an ethics complaint against her.

Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik confronted AOC on Capitol Hill after dropping off a copy of the ethics complaint at the congresswoman’s office.

Accompanying Raichik was Mike Howell with the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project. Heritage filed the ethics complaint on Raichik’s behalf.

A video posted Thursday shows Raichik and Howell first going to Ocasio-Cortez’s office in the Cannon House Office Building in D.C.

“A few weeks ago, AOC lied about me in a committee hearing, so I tried to come last week and talk to her, but she kind of cowered away, wasn’t interested in talking to me,” Raichik explained to an apparent member of Ocasio-Cortez’s staff.

“Tell her to stop lying about American citizens,” Raichik added.

The ethics complaint accuses AOC of “falsely accusing” and “defaming” the TikTok founder during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Feb. 8. Ocasio-Cortez claimed Raichik lied in a 2022 tweet by saying Boston Children’s Hospital was “now offering ‘gender affirming hysterectomies’ for young girls.”

Howell noted the House rules of conduct require members to “behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.”

“And lying about a U.S. citizen certainly doesn’t do that,” he said.

After going to AOC’s office and learning she wasn’t there, Raichik recounted that she bumped into the congresswoman at the Capitol.

She asked for a picture, and Ocasio-Cortez obliged. As they were posing together, Raichik told her, “I just delivered an ethics complaint to your office because you lied about me in a committee hearing.”

AOC quickly turned to face the Libs of TikTok founder.

“No, I actually didn’t,” the lawmaker from New York angrily responded.

“I never inspired a bomb threat,” Raichik said.

Ocasio-Cortez told her, “You’re actually super transphobic and I never want to share a space with you.”

The Democrat then darted away.

BREAKING: I served @AOC with an ethics complaint after she lied about me in a committee hearing. AOC wasn’t in her office but then I bumped into her as I was leaving the Capitol! Watch what happens: pic.twitter.com/Lhrrzo1w8Q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 30, 2023

During the House Oversight Committee hearing, Ocasio-Cortez asked former Twitter executives Yoel Roth and Anika Collier Navaroli, “Are you familiar with the account ‘Libs of TikTok’?”

Both replied they were.

She then said that “from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, that account posted false information about Boston Children’s Hospital, claiming that they were providing hysterectomies to children.”

“That account is still on the platform isn’t it?” the congresswoman asked.

“Regrettably, yes it is,” Roth said.

Libs of TikTok hit back that day, tweeting, “AOC isn’t mad that children are being chemically and surgically castrated. She’s just mad you found out.”

AOC isn’t mad that children are being chemically and surgically castrated. She’s just mad you found out. https://t.co/sOnw2zplDM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 8, 2023

“Although I never mentioned a specific age, Boston Children’s does in fact provide ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for minors,” Raichik wrote.

“After the videos went viral, they quietly updated their website. They changed the age of requirement for a vaginoplasty from 17 to 18 and added ‘we only perform gender-affirming hysterectomies on patients who are age 18 or older.’”

Boston Children’s Hospital was exposed for offering “gender affirming” surgeries to minors. After the videos went viral, they quietly updated their website while Politifact ran cover for them with a false fact-check. Read the full story here: https://t.co/lA2ywjEknO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 16, 2022

Fox News reported, “Other material collected by Heritage shows that gender affirmation surgery has been performed on patients as young as 15.”

The ethics complaint filed against AOC calls for her to be reprimanded and to strike her accusations from the record. Further, it asks that Ocasio-Cortez be required to apologize to Raichik, according to Fox News.

AOC is always playing the victim.

It would be nice to see her take responsibility for once and admit she wrongly used her position of power to falsely attack an American citizen.

