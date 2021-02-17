Questions are being raised regarding whether taxpayer-funded abortion will be a component of the new coronavirus relief package — but don’t expect answers from the White House any time soon.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was unable to give a clear answer on Tuesday when a reporter asked if tax dollars will go toward abortion in the “American Rescue Plan.”

“Can you guarantee Americans who don’t want their tax dollars — pro-life Americans who don’t want their tax dollars funding abortion, can the administration guarantee those tax dollars won’t fund abortion?” Eternal Word Television Network correspondent Owen Jensen asked.

“Well, I think Owen, as I just noted, three-quarters of the public supports the components of the package, wants to see the pandemic get under control, wants to see people put back to work, vaccines in arms. So I think that answers your question,” Psaki snapped back.

REPORTER: “Can you guarantee Americans — who don’t want their tax dollars funding abortion, can the administration guarantee those tax dollars won’t fund abortion?” PSAKI: “3/4s of the public supports the components of the package.” pic.twitter.com/2avXhMJtG6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 16, 2021

For starters, Psaki using the three-quarters statistic does not hold water, given that legislation typically has thousands of components and pet projects that the average American has no clue about.

64% of voters strongly support a new stimulus package in the next few weeks. https://t.co/oR8GgOnSNv pic.twitter.com/1nZBT0Pzj0 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) January 15, 2021

The last stimulus package, which was paired with a federal spending bill, was over 5,000 pages long, making Psaki’s claim even more unrealistic.

In reality, the media and Americans have only been keeping track of how much the next stimulus check will be, not all the other things lumped into the package.

The Biden administration needs to make it clear where taxpayer funds are going, especially when it comes to such a polarizing issue like abortion and whether pro-life taxpayers will be forced to pay for something they believe is morally wrong.

Prior to Psaki’s response, Jensen pressed her on Biden’s views on the Hyde Amendment.

The Hyde Amendment places restrictions on the use of tax dollars for abortion, and is considered a way to appease pro-lifers and fiscal conservatives while also not directly restricting abortion.

Joe Biden abandoned his support for the Hyde Amendment and now supports taxpayer funded abortion. President @realDonaldTrump is the most pro-life President in the history of this Nation and will continue to stand strong for the sanctity of human life for four more years! pic.twitter.com/8MVM5mR9io — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) September 22, 2020

President Joe Biden was once a supporter of the Hyde Amendment, but switched his position during the 2020 election.

The Biden administration also used an executive order to get rid of the Mexico City Policy, which bans the use of U.S. federal funding for foreign non-governmental organizations that perform or promote abortions.

These are just Biden’s day one executive actions. Incoming press secretary @jrpsaki says there are more to come, “including revoking the ban on military service by transgender Americans, and reversing the Mexico City policy.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 20, 2021

Psaki is the queen of “circling back,” and not directly answering questions regarding where taxpayer money is going only adds fuel to the fire.

Abortion is an incredibly divisive issue, and her vagueness is not going to cut it for pro-lifers.

