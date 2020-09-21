In case anyone was wondering whether Portland, Oregon, was still a nightmarish hellscape of endless protests and violence, the answer is a resounding “yes.”

After a brief respite during the recent wildfires in the area, protesters were back out on the streets Friday to pick up where they left off after 101 days of riots in the city, The Oregonian reported.

One incident caught on video Sunday showed Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters have not given up on the chaos that has plagued the city since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

The protesters’ official list of demands includes things like amnesty for rioters, slashing the police budget by half and spending that money on “community causes” instead, as well as calling for the resignation of Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler (finally something that would have bipartisan support).

Their actual tactics, however, demonstrated that they’re out on the streets mostly to intimidate citizens and break things.

TRENDING: Breaking: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

Andy Ngo, editor-at-large for the conservative publication The Post Millennial, tweeted two videos that purportedly show what happened after protesters swarmed a pickup truck and made unsuspecting motorists comply with their demands.

“BLM-antifa in Portland took over the street outside the central police precinct after smashing up businesses,” Ngo tweeted Sunday. “They’ve blocked the road for hours. They make the passenger of this car give the black power salute & chant, ‘Black Lives Matter.'”

The video showed the protesters descend on a black pickup truck and approach the passenger side.

They told the man seated inside the vehicle to raise his fist and say “black lives matter.”

Do you think Democrats are hurting themselves by supporting riots? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It lets us know that you’re cool,” a male protester told the man.

The man had his fist up as the protesters continued to pester him to say the slogan, inserting an expletive even as he explained he’d already said their phrase.

“Say f—ing ‘black lives matter’ right now,” another protester said.

When the man finally repeated it to their satisfaction, one of the protesters thanked him, as if he’d had a choice in the matter.

The driver was also engaged with protesters, but the nature of that interaction was unclear from the video’s angle.

RELATED: Support for BLM Tanks as 'Peaceful Protests' Seem To Leave Only Destruction in Their Wake

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

BLM-antifa in Portland took over the street outside the central police precinct after smashing up businesses. They’ve blocked the road for hours. They make the passenger of this car give the black power salute & chant, “Black Lives Matter.” #PortlandaRiots pic.twitter.com/YHljeAAnQ3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 20, 2020

The protesters’ demand for unquestioned conformity in word and deed was met, so therefore these men and the truck should have been safe, right?

Not so, according to another one of Ngo’s tweets.

A subsequent video showed the black pickup truck with its passenger side window smashed out as a man, who appeared to be the driver from the earlier video, demanded the bystanders tell him who did it.

This time, it was the driver who used expletives, understandably so after complying with their silly demands but still feeling the wrath of the mob.

The driver took off in the direction the protesters said the perpetrator went, and a throng followed behind in the chase before the video ended, making it unclear what became of the man or the vandal.

The chaos that has gripped Portland and other cities has exposed the dark underbelly of unbridled leftism, complete with its radical Marxist agenda and violent fascistic tendencies.

Monday’s protests included the usual mayhem as demonstrators chanted “black trans lives matter” and “burn it down” as they set an American flag on fire.

This flag was burned in honor of RBG #Portlandprotests pic.twitter.com/5PuzmZo0ZO — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 20, 2020

They showed disdain for police as they burned a stylized American flag that featured a blue stripe meant to show support for law enforcement.

Flag burning a little bit ago #Portlandprotests pic.twitter.com/Dueki3PYf4 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 20, 2020

They smashed windows at businesses, including leftist-friendly Starbucks.

But these are just the latest incidents happening in just one beleaguered city that has been sacrificed to the leftist agenda.

Many other cities have burned — Minneapolis; Seattle; Kenosha, Wisconsin; and even Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in Amish country — while Democrats defund police and then wonder why their cities have been plagued by violence.

The problem is that BLM and antifa are menacing major cities, not to protest supposed systemic racism, but rather to transform America into a third-world wasteland with the promise of rebuilding it into some sort of socialist utopia.

The Democratic Party has gotten in bed with these radicals and is attempting to use racism and the festering hatred for President Donald Trump and his supporters to spark a revolution, thinking it will be to their advantage to be the ones encouraging it.

However, what happened to the black pickup truck should serve as a lesson to them: Even for those who comply, an angry mob will show no mercy.

And if this is the kind of world that Democrats wish to create everywhere they govern, the voters in November will show no mercy either.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.