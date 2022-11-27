These brave police officers may very well have saved this man’s life.

Shocking bodycam footage showed two New York Police Department officers rescuing a man from a subway track — with a train less than a minute away.

The officers came to the assistance of a good Samaritan in the footage, who was himself trying to move a seemingly injured man from the train tracks.

The rescue occurred on Thanksgiving Day at the station on East 116th and Lexington Avenue, according to the New York Post.

JUST IN TIME: NYPD officers and a passerby rescued a man stuck on the subway tracks seconds before a train entered the station. Bodycam footage shows two officers rushing to a man on the subway tracks. The officers and a civilian move the man from the tracks & onto the platform. pic.twitter.com/78sc5bzqDs — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) November 26, 2022

Police sources told the Post that the cops saw the man fall onto the subway tracks from the other side of the train station.

The officers on the scene had to sprint up to the street and into the northbound side of the station to assist the man.

They succeeded in hauling the ailing man up from the platform, accounting for his safety before their own.

The good Samaritan — who was the first to follow the man onto the tracks in a situation that could’ve been lethal — assisted one officer up from the tracks, helping to lift him to safety.

A subway train barrels through the station less than 15 seconds after the officers climb back onto the train platform.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell described the man’s fall onto the train tracks as “accidental,” according to the Post.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital with minor injuries.

Sewell is hailing the heroism of the on-scene officers.

“The heroics of NY’s Finest always amazes me,” the commissioner said in a tweet after the brave rescue.

The heroics of NY’s Finest always amazes me. For the @NYPD25Pct officers who rescued a man from an oncoming train after he accidentally fell on the subway tracks yesterday in Manhattan — the courage is second nature. Join me in saluting these great cops! pic.twitter.com/hOo9aVp9tK — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) November 25, 2022

“The courage is second nature.”

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber also pointed to the rescue as the fruits of policy buffing the police presence in the subway system in a statement.

“The joint commitment by Governor Hochul and Mayor Adams to have additional NYPD officers patrol in subway stations and on trains not only helps riders feel safer, but in this case enabled brave officers and a good Samaritan — in the finest tradition of New Yorkers helping each other — to save a life,” Lieber said.

