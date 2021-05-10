Commentary
Powerful Video Shows Female NYPD Cop Carry Wounded Child to Safety Amid Times Square Shooting

Andrew ThornebrookeMay 10, 2021 at 11:16am
Her name is Alyssa Vogel.

Say her name.

Vogel is an officer in the New York City Police Department who, until the day before Mother’s Day, lived her life the same way as virtually every other American hero: unsung.

That all changed Saturday, however, when an argument between several men spiraled into a broad daylight shooting in Times Square that injured three innocent people, according to The Associated Press. Among the injured was 4-year-old Skye Martinez, who was reportedly struck in the calf by a stray bullet.

As bystanders ran from the scene or recorded the suffering on their phones, Officer Vogel jumped into action, scooping the young Martinez into her arms and carrying her to safety.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller tweeted a video of the incident, saying that “the dedication of NY’s finest knows no bounds.”

Dedication indeed.

Do you think Vogel is a hero?

The NYPD has faced a skyrocketing homicide rate amid the left’s continued calls to defund the police. Likewise, police in other cities throughout the nation, including Portland and Los Angeles, have witnessed similar horrors as Black Lives Matter and antifa agitators have pushed citizens into an anti-police insurgency.

For her part, Vogel remained humble, sharing the credit with her brothers and sisters in uniform.

“I’m very grateful that people are taking it in that aspect and calling me a hero, but every officer on the team is a hero from that day too. There were multiple victims and everyone did a phenomenal job,” Vogel told ABC’s “Good Morning America” in an interview that aired Monday.

Police have identified Farrakhan Muhammad as a suspect, according to The New York Times.

Muhammad was arrested for allegedly assaulting another random passerby last year. This time around, his own brother was the intended victim of the shooting, police said, according to WABC-TV.

The news helps to corroborate what police have been saying for a year: Bad policies such as the infamous no-bail rule that allows offenders back on the street without posting a cash bail are hurting innocent people.

“How many more kids do we need to be shot before we realize that bad policies have consequences and we need action and we need policies regarding laws that have consequences,” NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said, according to the AP.

Police have an incredibly difficult job to do on any day. That’s even more true in a city like New York, where the local government agreed to take nearly $1 billion away from the police in an effort to placate the demands of an anti-police mob.

Meanwhile, police officers like Vogel continue to serve with dignity and perform the utmost acts of bravery each and every day, even as their own governments turn on them and spit on their backbreaking service to their communities.

Where was Black Lives Matter when the police rescued this child? Where was antifa?

Where were the loathsome droves of establishment media talking heads who love to echo calls of “no justice, no peace”?

Alas, everyone knows why the left is silent. It has made a literal and proverbial killing by demonizing the very people who protect them while they sleep.

To admit that police are necessary and good would be to admit that the left’s abhorrent campaign to abolish the police is no more than a campaign to deprive American citizens of safety and peace.

Thankfully for everyone, officers like Vogel put duty and honor before consideration of the left’s vitriol. It is because of that nobility of character, that dedication to the common good, that a young girl is alive and well today.

Her name is Officer Alyssa Vogel.

She is a hero.

