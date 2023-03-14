Parler Share
Mike Trout of the United States gets ready in the batters box during a World Baseball Classic game against Canada at Chase Field on Monday in Phoenix.
Watch: 'Captain America' Crushes 3-Run Bomb in Mercy Rule-Invoking Victory Over Canada

 By Richard Moorhead  March 14, 2023 at 3:49pm
Canada couldn’t make it out of the seventh inning against the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

Team USA crushed Canada in a Monday contest of the international tournament, held at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout launched a three-run home run in a mammoth nine-run first inning for the U.S.

Trout lived up to his nickname of “Captain America” in the game, reaching base three times.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner added a solo blast in the second inning, with the game well out of the reach of America’s northern neighbor early.

Three Phillies combined for seven RBI for Team USA.

The game ended as a result of the WBC’s mercy rule, in which a game is declared over when a team leads by 10 runs after seven innings, according to Yahoo.

The rule exists in part to minimize the risk of injuries to major leaguers playing in the tournament.

America’s big win followed a shocking loss to Mexico on Sunday. Team USA lost to the nation’s southern neighbor 11-5.

However, the win over Canada places the U.S. back in first place in the Pool C division of the tournament.

Team USA is slated to play Colombia on Wednesday night.

The World Baseball Classic has been held four times and takes place every four years during Major League Baseball’s spring training.

