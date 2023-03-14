Canada couldn’t make it out of the seventh inning against the United States in the World Baseball Classic.

Team USA crushed Canada in a Monday contest of the international tournament, held at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout launched a three-run home run in a mammoth nine-run first inning for the U.S.

Big fly for @MikeTrout to cap off a nine-run first for Team USA! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/RjioUh8EnX — MLB (@MLB) March 14, 2023

Trout lived up to his nickname of “Captain America” in the game, reaching base three times.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner added a solo blast in the second inning, with the game well out of the reach of America’s northern neighbor early.

MAKE IT A DOZEN RUNS FOR TEAM USA 🇺🇸 Trea Turner got ALL of that one 😳 📺: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/ZmcSK2ZFHP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2023

Three Phillies combined for seven RBI for Team USA.

So far in the World Baseball Classic, the three Phillies on Team USA — Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber — are a combined 6-16 (.376) with two home runs, seven RBIs and four walks. pic.twitter.com/1H0FWUadRt — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) March 14, 2023

The game ended as a result of the WBC’s mercy rule, in which a game is declared over when a team leads by 10 runs after seven innings, according to Yahoo.

The rule exists in part to minimize the risk of injuries to major leaguers playing in the tournament.

America’s big win followed a shocking loss to Mexico on Sunday. Team USA lost to the nation’s southern neighbor 11-5.

🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 Mexico was in control from start to finish as they defeat USA in their 2nd game of the WBC! pic.twitter.com/xYqJgcJ0iD — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 13, 2023

However, the win over Canada places the U.S. back in first place in the Pool C division of the tournament.

Team USA is slated to play Colombia on Wednesday night.

The World Baseball Classic has been held four times and takes place every four years during Major League Baseball’s spring training.

