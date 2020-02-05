SECTIONS
Watch Cheers of '4 More Years' Break Out on House Floor Before Trump Even Manages To Start SOTU Speech

By Joe Setyon
Published February 4, 2020 at 7:17pm
President Donald Trump was greeted with chants of “four more years” Wednesday as he took his place at the podium in the House chamber for his State of the Union speech.

The moment from Republicans came before Trump even started his address.

Watch below:

The chants lasted for several moments before the president began his speech.

The chants garnered quite a reaction on Twitter:

Even former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders chimed in.

“Louder for the people in the back! FOUR MORE YEARS!” Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted.

“I can’t recall another time when one party chanted ‘four more years!’ at a State of the Union address,” NBC News’ Kasie Hunt wrote.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







