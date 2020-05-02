Watch De Blasio Get Caught Yet Again Ignoring His Own Advice, Walking in Park 11 Miles from Home

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio took a walk in the park over the weekend with his wife.

No, not in the sprawling 11 acres of Carl Schurz Park, which is adjacent to his residence at Gracie Mansion, but rather in Prospect Park, some 11 miles away in Brooklyn, according to the New York Post.

The Democratic mayor, of course, has imposed restrictions on the city in an effort to curb coronavirus infections.

“We have to change the way we live if we’re going to bend the curve of this epidemic,” de Blasio said in a March 22 statement on the city’s official website as he announced the strict rules.

“Do your part: stay home. That is the single most important thing someone can do right now. Protect yourself and save lives: only go out for the essentials,” the mayor said.

Apparently, he thought himself exempt from his own orders.

Twitter user Darren Goldner showed de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, out for a stroll in Brooklyn on April 25.

“I live right near Prospect Park. It’s a nice place to exercise at distance. Today, I ran into @nycmayor @billdeblasio w/ @nycfirstlady there,” he said in his tweet with accompanying photo of De Blasio and McCray.

“But they live 11 miles away *inside* another park and force a 4 SUV entourage to drive them non-essentially to Bklyn for recreation,” Goldner said.

I live right near Prospect Park. It’s a nice place to exercise at distance. Today, I ran into @nycmayor @billdeblasio w/ @nycfirstlady there. But they live 11 miles away *inside* another park and force a 4 SUV entourage to drive them non-essentially to Bklyn for recreation (1/n) pic.twitter.com/4BLjSotw2n — darren (@brooklyn_darren) April 25, 2020

Later in the thread, he shared footage he took as he caught up with the mayor and first lady with what appeared to be an entourage of staff, who tried to shoo Goldner away.

He questioned the mayor’s progressive bona fides and as he tweeted, “His actions tell us who he really is. Austerity for the working class, privilege for the ruling class.”

The video showed him confronting the mayor, calling his actions “selfish.”

“Seriously, you guys have a park,” Goldner continued. “You live in the middle of a park. You don’t need to nonessentially travel to Brooklyn. Come on, you won’t even open roads for people of all backgrounds.”

“@NYCMayor no, I won’t ‘give it a break,'” he wrote in the tweet with the video after de Blasio apparently gave him the brushoff. “You don’t get a break. We don’t get a break. You can’t change the past & will always have blood on your hands.”

“If I were you,” Goldner advised de Blasio, “I’d be working night & day to help those in most dire need. Maybe start with your inadequate homeless services.”

@NYCMayor no, I won’t “give it a break.” You don’t get a break. We don’t get a break. You can’t change the past & will always have blood on your hands. If I were you, I’d be working night & day to help those in most dire need. Maybe start with your inadequate homeless services. pic.twitter.com/i71ulg7Hvl — darren (@brooklyn_darren) April 25, 2020

This is not the first time de Blasio was caught contradicting his own stay-at-home orders. The New York Post reported that on March 16, after schools, bars and restaurants were closed in the city, he worked out at the YMCA in Brooklyn. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed gyms effective at 8 p.m. that evening.

De Blasio also sauntered around Brooklyn on April 7, according to the Post, because he needed his “exercise like everyone else” while restricting everyone else’s movement throughout the city.

The mayor is not the only liberal elitist to hold a “do as I say, not as I do” viewpoint.

The New York governor’s brother, CNN “Cuomo Prime Time” host Chris Cuomo, publicly shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in March. However, in a radio interview April 13, Cuomo railed against a cyclist who confronted him about being out and about on Easter Sunday despite being infected with the virus, according to the Post.

Stunningly, CNN still broadcast Cuomo’s dramatic emergence from supposed quarantine, despite his recorded tirade against the bicyclist who caught him.

The implication in locking down sectors of public life for everyone while not following those standards is that without the strict guidance of their betters, the ignorant American people would behave irresponsibly

For liberal elitists, there must be one set of rules for proletariat and another for themselves in the ruling class.

Thankfully, in an era of social media, it’s much harder for these elitists to hide their hypocritical deeds.

