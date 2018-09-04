SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Watch: Democrats Stall Kavanaugh Hearing in Wild Opening Seconds, Push for Delay

Senators argue over procedure during the opening moments of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Tuesday in Washington, D.C.C-SPAN screen shotSenators argue over procedure during the opening moments of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (C-SPAN screen shot)

By Steven Beyer
at 8:57am
Print

It didn’t take long on Tuesday for the Democrats to launch a series of protests during the hearing of Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In fact, it only took a few seconds.

The chaos erupted as Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, began his opening statement for the proceeding.

“I welcome everyone to this confirmation hearing on the nomination of Supreme Court of …” Grassley started to say.

It was then that Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California began to interrupt the chairman.

TRENDING: Meghan McCain Rips Trump from the Stage at Father’s Funeral

“Mr. Chairman, I would like to be recognized to ask a question before we proceed.”

She didn’t wait to be recognized but rather proceeded to ask her question.

“The committee received just last night, less than 15 hours ago, 42,000 pages of documents that we have not had the opportunity to review or read or analyze,” Harris said.

Will Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed to the Supreme Court?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Grassley fired back, “You are out of order. I’ll proceed.”

He continued to try and make his opening statement, but Harris continued to talk over him. Other Democrats began to yell out as well over Grassley.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut spoke up and said, “If we cannot be recognized, I move to adjourn.”

The chamber erupted in applause from protesters.

“I think you are taking advantage of my decency and my integrity,” Grassley told the Democrats on the committee.

RELATED: Watch: Protesters Interrupt Kavanaugh Hearing in Chaotic Opening Minutes

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas also admonished the Democrats in the hearing. “This is the first confirmation hearing subject to mob rule,” he said.

He went on to say that if the Democrats acted like this in a normal court of law, they would be “held in contempt.”

Grassley made the point that everyone would have ample time to talk and raise their objections. He went on to say that while Tuesday is the first day of the hearings, the proceedings could last well into the the weekend.

NBC News’ White House Correspondent Kassie Hunt had previously reported that over the weekend, Democrats had actually planned the protesting of the proceedings.

“”Democrats plotted coordinated protest strategy over the holiday weekend and all agreed to disrupt and protest the hearing, sources tell me,” she wrote on Twitter. “Dem leader [Chuck Schumer] led a phone call and committee members are executing now.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Terry Ray

Jeff SessionsKevin Dietsch - Pool / Getty Images

Terry Ray: Is This the Last Straw for Jeff Sessions?

Randy DeSoto

Oval Office PrayerAlex Wong / Getty Images

Watch: Man Who Prophesied Trump’s Presidential Victory Raises Midterm Warning Flag

Evie Fordham

The Rangeview Mobile Home Park in East Anchorage.

17 Voter Registrations Tracked to the Same Mobile Home in Tight Primary Race

Jack Davis

DACA protest outside White HouseBakdc / Shutterstock

Federal Judge Deals Major Blow to DACA, Sets Stage for Likely Supreme Court Showdown

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump is pictured speaking Aug. 13 after signing the defense appropriations bill for 2019.Screen shot from White House video

While Media Bashes Trump over McCain Funeral, President Lends Air Force Two To Bring Body to DC

Fred Lucas

President Donald Trump makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

4 Key Points Nobody’s Addressing About Trump’s Federal Pay Decision

Evie Fordham

'Dragon's Breath' is often served at mall kiosks.Racheal Richard McKenny / Facebook

FDA Issues Warning After People Injured Eating Popular New Liquid-Nitrogen Snack

The Western Journal

Shanann Watts / Facebook

Grisly Murder Of Mother, Daughters Leaves Family Seeking Justice – Priest

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.