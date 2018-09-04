Watch: Democrats Stall Kavanaugh Hearing in Wild Opening Seconds, Push for Delay

It didn’t take long on Tuesday for the Democrats to launch a series of protests during the hearing of Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

In fact, it only took a few seconds.

The chaos erupted as Sen. Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, began his opening statement for the proceeding.

“I welcome everyone to this confirmation hearing on the nomination of Supreme Court of …” Grassley started to say.

It was then that Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California began to interrupt the chairman.

TRENDING: Meghan McCain Rips Trump from the Stage at Father’s Funeral

“Mr. Chairman, I would like to be recognized to ask a question before we proceed.”

Mere seconds into the #KavanaughConfirmationHearing, @KamalaHarris interjected calling for a delay: "The committee received just last night less than 15 hours ago 42,000 pages that we have not had an opportunity to review" Moments later, a rowdy protestor was ejected. pic.twitter.com/QK3cIUTIt4 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 4, 2018

She didn’t wait to be recognized but rather proceeded to ask her question.

“The committee received just last night, less than 15 hours ago, 42,000 pages of documents that we have not had the opportunity to review or read or analyze,” Harris said.

Will Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed to the Supreme Court? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Grassley fired back, “You are out of order. I’ll proceed.”

He continued to try and make his opening statement, but Harris continued to talk over him. Other Democrats began to yell out as well over Grassley.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut spoke up and said, “If we cannot be recognized, I move to adjourn.”

The chamber erupted in applause from protesters.

“I think you are taking advantage of my decency and my integrity,” Grassley told the Democrats on the committee.

RELATED: Watch: Protesters Interrupt Kavanaugh Hearing in Chaotic Opening Minutes

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas also admonished the Democrats in the hearing. “This is the first confirmation hearing subject to mob rule,” he said.

He went on to say that if the Democrats acted like this in a normal court of law, they would be “held in contempt.”

Grassley made the point that everyone would have ample time to talk and raise their objections. He went on to say that while Tuesday is the first day of the hearings, the proceedings could last well into the the weekend.

NBC News’ White House Correspondent Kassie Hunt had previously reported that over the weekend, Democrats had actually planned the protesting of the proceedings.

Democrats plotted coordinated protest strategy over the holiday weekend and all agreed to disrupt and protest the hearing, sources tell me and @frankthorp Dem leader @chuckschumer led a phone call and committee members are executing now — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) September 4, 2018

“”Democrats plotted coordinated protest strategy over the holiday weekend and all agreed to disrupt and protest the hearing, sources tell me,” she wrote on Twitter. “Dem leader [Chuck Schumer] led a phone call and committee members are executing now.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.