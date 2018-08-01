Watch: Driver Fired After Pulling This ‘Splash’ Prank

A Canadian truck driver who thought dousing pedestrians would be a wonderful way to pass the time has lost his job after video of his antics was released.

Dashcam footage posted Friday on YouTube shows a large while Ford truck with a ladder and other items atop driving toward puddles when pedestrians were walking near them, and then showering those walking past with water, Fox News reported.

The hunt for the culprit began almost immediately because the van had the name of an Ottawa contractor, Black & McDonald Limited, that was visible in the video, which has been viewed more than 1 million times.

Ottawa police Sgt. Mark Gatien said Friday that this was more than just a prank, the Ottawa Sun reported. Gatien said that the driver could face a criminal charge of mischief.

“There’s no doubt it was deliberate,” Gatien said. He said he was concerned some of the pedestrians could have been injured.

“They might’ve gotten hurt, so the driver could be hit with an assault charge as well,” he said

In a tweet Saturday, Gatien went public and asked Black and McDonald to “give up” the driver’s name.

Ok. Black and MacDonald. If you would like to contact me at 613-236-1222 ex 3875 and give up the drivers name for this incident (s). I’m am sure management is not impressed just like thousands who will see this with your name on the van. — Sgt Mark Gatien (@gatienmc) July 28, 2018

“I’m sure management is not impressed, just like thousands who will see this with your name on the van,” Gatien tweeted.

At first, Black and McDonald spokesman Tareq Ali said the company took “the strongest possible” disciplinary action against the driver, but would not detail what it did.

“This is an isolated incident. We have a very good record and public safety is our No. 1 priority,” he said. “This is very unfortunate and we want to apologize to the public.”

Later on, however, the company posted messages on Facebook and Twitter explaining that the driver was fired.

“We apologize to everyone impacted by the recent incident of unacceptable driving by one of our drivers in Ottawa. We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority. This individual is no longer employed with us,” the company tweeted Saturday.

We apologize to everyone impacted by the recent incident of unacceptable driving by one of our drivers in Ottawa. We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority. This individual is no longer employed with us. @CFRAOttawa @CTV @globalnews — Black & McDonald (@bandmlimited) July 29, 2018

Gatien thanked the company for “their quick and decisive action,” and also thanked a patrol officer “who assisted in this outcome.”

Update on the Van Splashing Incident. I would like to thank Black & MacDonald Ottawa Div. for their quick and decisive action in this matter. The driver of this van has been terminated from the company. I would also like to thank a patrol Officer who assisted in this outcome. — Sgt Mark Gatien (@gatienmc) July 29, 2018

Ottawa police said Monday that in the end, no charges were filed, Global News reported.

