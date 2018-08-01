SECTIONS
Watch: Driver Fired After Pulling This ‘Splash’ Prank

By Jack Davis
August 1, 2018 at 7:37am
A Canadian truck driver who thought dousing pedestrians would be a wonderful way to pass the time has lost his job after video of his antics was released.

Dashcam footage posted Friday on YouTube shows a large while Ford truck with a ladder and other items atop driving toward puddles when pedestrians were walking near them, and then showering those walking past with water, Fox News reported.

The hunt for the culprit began almost immediately because the van had the name of an Ottawa contractor, Black & McDonald Limited, that was visible in the video, which has been viewed more than 1 million times.

Ottawa police Sgt. Mark Gatien said Friday that this was more than just a prank, the Ottawa Sun reported. Gatien said that the driver could face a criminal charge of mischief.

“There’s no doubt it was deliberate,” Gatien said. He said he was concerned some of the pedestrians could have been injured.

“They might’ve gotten hurt, so the driver could be hit with an assault charge as well,” he said

In a tweet Saturday, Gatien went public and asked Black and McDonald to “give up” the driver’s name.

“I’m sure management is not impressed, just like thousands who will see this with your name on the van,” Gatien tweeted.

Did this driver deserve to be fired?

At first, Black and McDonald spokesman Tareq Ali said the company took “the strongest possible” disciplinary action against the driver, but would not detail what it did.

“This is an isolated incident. We have a very good record and public safety is our No. 1 priority,” he said. “This is very unfortunate and we want to apologize to the public.”

Later on, however, the company posted messages on Facebook and Twitter explaining that the driver was fired.

“We apologize to everyone impacted by the recent incident of unacceptable driving by one of our drivers in Ottawa. We want to reassure the public that safety is our #1 priority. This individual is no longer employed with us,” the company tweeted Saturday.

Gatien thanked the company for “their quick and decisive action,” and also thanked a patrol officer “who assisted in this outcome.”

Ottawa police said Monday that in the end, no charges were filed, Global News reported.

Recently Posted

