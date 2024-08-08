Watch: Embattled QB Caleb Williams Under Fire After Being Spotted with 'Purse,' Leaving NFL Fans Enraged

Star athletes often face relentless scrutiny, especially if they happen to exhibit a degree of eccentricity.

History has shown, however, that sports fans will forgive or even embrace the eccentricity provided the star athlete performs.

In a brief viral clip that NFL reporter Dov Kleiman posted Wednesday to the social media platform X, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams grabbed what looked like a purse as he left head coach Matt Eberflus’ office.

According to Sports Illustrated, the scene appeared in the opening episode of HBO’s long-running “Hard Knocks” series.

Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has a history of gender-bending accessory choices.

For instance, he has appeared in public with painted nails.

Woke scolds in sports media, of course, love nothing more than to call attention to the gender-bending and then piously proclaim that fans should get over it.

“Just let the kid play football,” Kleiman wrote as he shared a clip that he knew would get fans’ attention and thus allow him to channel his inner scold.

It worked, for Kleiman’s post had more than 7.3 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

Kleiman’s scolding notwithstanding, some X users reacted harshly.

Nick Adams, a prominent online supporter of former President Donald Trump, called Williams a “nail-panting, purse-carrying beta male sissy.”

Others used more charitable language to express their disapproval.

“Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams, who paints his fingernails is seen on video carrying a purse. John Elway, Dan Marino and Peyton Manning would never,” one user wrote.

Understandably, the ongoing epidemic of transgender madness has created a heightened sensitivity about such displays.

Still, we should not pretend that Williams has broken new ground in the sports world.

For instance, Hall of Fame basketball legend Dennis Rodman, widely remembered as one of the greatest defensive players in NBA history, appeared at a 1996 book signing while wearing a wedding dress.

Somewhat less flamboyantly, perhaps, Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath wore fur coats even on the sidelines.

No one questioned their toughness. After all, Rodman led the NBA in rebounding for seven consecutive seasons. And Namath quarterbacked the New York Jets to one of the biggest upsets in NFL history, a 16-7 victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, after guaranteeing a Jets’ victory while speaking to reporters only days earlier.

In other words, they performed.

If Williams performs — and if he shows toughness while doing it — then hardcore fans in Chicago will cheer for him. They might not run out and paint their nails or buy purses of their own, but they will embrace their quarterback all the same.

As long as no one tells us that we have to call Williams a woman, then to each his own.

