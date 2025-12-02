Watch: The Fieriest Trump Comments in History Just Came Out During Cabinet Meeting - POTUS Utterly Scorched Omar and Somalis, Calling Them 'Garbage' from 'Stinking Country'

The left likes to portray Trump as some sort of despotic monster.

That’s been disproved time and time again, but it is worth noting that Trump can have some monstrous wrath when pushed far enough.

(See: Bolton, John.)

But even then, there’s a certain level of control that Trump has over his temper — certainly more so than his predecessor.

For him to completely go off on a fiery rant in a very public forum? That’s almost unheard of — but it just happened during a cabinet meeting.

In a gathering described by the U.K. Independent as the “Cabinet meeting from Hell,” Trump and his administration grappled with a number of issuesAndrew Caballero-Reynolds – AFP / Getty Images) pertaining to just about every relevant topic — and some irrelevant ones, as well.

One especially relevant topic that Trump brought up was his less-than-warm feelings about far-left Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and her fellow Somalis in Minnesota.

(Somalis have been in the spotlight lately due to a $250 million money laundering scandal in the Gopher State.)

Take a look at Trump’s fiery rhetoric for yourself below, and try to wrack your brain to think of any other time Trump has been this blunt — and exhausted — about a nagging issue:

WARNING: The following clip contains language some viewers may find offensive.

Trump OBLITERATES Somalian migrants and Ilhan Omar: “We’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s GARBAGE… and they complain and do nothing but b*tch.” pic.twitter.com/DiByu7NAnV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 2, 2025

“And they contribute nothing,” Trump began. “The welfare is like 88 percent. They contribute nothing.”

Yes, Trump was speaking of the Somali people as a whole — something he rarely ever does when going after somebody. Trump has seldom had issues viciously attacking a person or idea … but an entire people? The president was clearly fired up.

“I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you,” Trump said. “Someone will say, ‘Oh, that’s not politically correct.’ I don’t care. I don’t want ’em in our country. Their country’s no good for a reason.

“Their country stinks. And we don’t want them in our country. I could say that about other countries, too.

“We don’t want them. We have to rebuild our country. You know our country’s at a tipping point. We could go bad; we’re at a tipping point. I don’t know if people mind me saying that, but I’m saying it. We could go one way or the other.

“And we’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.”

Here comes the boom.

“Ilhan Omar is garbage,” Trump bluntly stated. “She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people that work; these aren’t people that say, ‘Let’s go, come on, let’s make this place great.’

“These are people that do nothing but complain. They complain. And from where they came from, they got nothing.

“You know they came from ‘paradise,’ and they said this isn’t paradise. They come from hell, and they complain and do nothing but b****. We don’t want ’em in our country. Let ’em go back to where they came from and fix it.”

Look, love the rhetoric or hate it (there is absolutely a case to be made that calling an entire group of people “garbage” is rather dehumanizing, but I won’t be making that case), he’s 100 percent correct.

Immigrants have unequivocally taken advantage of America’s generosity. Despite the left wanting to canonize immigrants, they are all human at the end of the day. And that means immigrants are susceptible to greed, avarice, selfishness, and, oh yes, evil.

It isn’t cruel or uncompassionate to want better vetting of immigrants to avoid any more situations like the one we currently face with Somalis funding terrorist groups back home with American welfare dollars

It’s actually incredibly merciful and compassionate for the millions of Americans who will be the ones to pay the bill for this nonsense.

