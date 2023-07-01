Share
Watch: Geraldo Rivera Gets Very Personal During His Final Hours on Fox News – 'The Rest is History'

 By Richard Moorhead  July 1, 2023 at 6:54am
A longtime Fox News personality ended his tenure on the network with a defense of racial discrimination in college admissions.

Geraldo Rivera defended affirmative action during a Friday appearance on Fox & Friends — his last appearance on the network as a Fox News employee.

Rivera’s remarks came after Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that the use of affirmative action in college admissions is unconstitutional.

The longtime center-left foil of Fox’s broadcast content pointed to his own personal history in his defense of the practice.

“I was a product of affirmative action over a half a century ago,” Rivera said.

Rivera cited an endeavor by the Ford Foundation and Columbia University’s journalism school to diversify New York news media during the early 1970s.

The left-leaning media personality recounted his experiences representing a Puerto Rican activist group — which led him to be selected as a candidate for the program.

Will SCOTUS’ strikedown of college affirmative action programs help students?

“So I got discovered that way, and they drafted me for the Columbia program, and the rest is history.”

Rivera clarified that he had quit Fox News in a Thursday video recorded from a motorized boat.

“I’ve been fired from The Five, and as a result of that I quit Fox,” Rivera revealed.

Rivera’s tenuous relationship with fellow personality Greg Gutfeld is thought to have spurred his exit from the network.

Rivera’s intermittent appearances on The Five also fueled speculation about his potential exit from Fox.

Rivera has worked for Fox News since 2001.

Some viewers of Fox objected to Rivera’s congratulatory send-off, noting that fired host Tucker Carlson received no such distinction from network management.

Conversation