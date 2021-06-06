News
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp frowns in a file photo from an April news conference in Atlanta.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp frowns in a file photo from an April news conference in Atlanta. (Brynn Anderson / AP)

Watch: Governor Who Trump Branded a 'RINO' Is Greeted with Boos at GOP Convention

Jack Davis June 6, 2021 at 2:43pm

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp heard the howls of outrage Saturday from fellow Republicans who wanted him to have been more active in pushing back against the results of the 2020 election.

In the immediate aftermath of the election, then-outgoing President Donald Trump branded Kemp, along with Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona as “RINO Republicans,” or “Republican in Name Only,” or RINO, for certifying the results that showed President Joe Biden narrowly defeating Trump.

“Two RINO Republicans who fought against me and the Republican Party harder than any Democrat,” Trump wrote in a Twitter post, according to Forbes.  “Never forget, vote them out of office!”

Kemp was continually booed Saturday when he tried to address the state’s Republican convention.

“The jeering was so loud it was difficult to make out much of what Kemp said during his remarks, at least from the back of the Jekyll Island Convention Center,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote in its reporting on the incident.

Were Republicans right to boo Gov. Brian Kemp?

“Whenever the governor’s supporters cheered, opponents booed. Whenever Kemp’s opponents booed, supporters would try to drown them out with cheers,” it reported.

Kemp tried to note his legislative victories.

“We passed heartbeat legislation,” Kemp said of a law that would ban abortion if a baby’s heartbeat could be detected.

“Boo! What about the voting machines?” a critic howled in reply, referring to widespread but unproven concerns about the accuracy of the machines.

Kemp, despite the booing, escaped the fate of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was censured by the state’s party, according to Axios.

The resolution said Raffensperger undermined election security by allowing mass mailings of absentee ballot applications, which “created opportunities for fraud and overwhelmed election offices.”

The resolution said Raffensberger was guilty of “dereliction of constitutional duty.”

Despite the divisions on display, Kemp called for unity.

“We must be strong and courageous,” Kemp said, saying Democrats can bring vast resources to bear against the GOP, according to The Associated Press.

“They’ve got Hollywood. They’ve got billionaires in New York and California. … That is why we have to be united as well and move forward together.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
