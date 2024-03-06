Share
Sports
News

Watch: High School Team's Incredible Playoff Buzzer-Beater Gets Reversed, Sparking Outrage

 By Johnathan Jones  March 6, 2024 at 1:13pm
Share

There has always been a human element to sporting events, which oftentimes results in controversy.

The officiating of a Tuesday high school boys basketball playoff game in New Jersey showed how much the actions and opinions of officials can turn the tide of a game.

One team left an elimination game after they appeared to take a lead with a fraction of a second on the clock and will now sit home while their opponent plays for a state championship.

Manasquan High School took on much-favored Camden High School for a chance to advance and possibly take home a trophy, NJ.com reported.

Camden trailed Manasquan by as many as 17 points during the game but pulled ahead by one point with just under six seconds left after making a pair of free throws.

Trending:
New MLB Manager Immediately Reverses Team's National Anthem Policy

Manasquan, trailing 46-45, had a chance to take the lead, and it appeared the boys did just that after a three-point attempt bounced off the rim but was rebounded and dropped in for two points that could have ended the game with only .3 seconds left on the clock.

The shot was counted, and Manasquan appeared to be on their way to advancing as the score stood at 47-46.

Did the referees get this one wrong?

Then, the officials huddled for a moment and stunned nearly everyone in attendance.

Videos of what appeared to be the game-winning shot led many to conclude that Manasquan was robbed.

The officials waived off the shot, ruled there was no time left on the clock, and ended Manasquan’s season on a sour note.

Related:
Top Duke Basketball Player Injured After Opposing Fans Storm the Court

The controversial decision was blasted by critics on the social media plaform X:

The shot in question was not reviewable, and no one appeared more upset about the outcome than Manasquan coach Andrew Bilodeau.

“They reversed the call. The referee in the C position in the middle signaled basket’s good. They huddled up, and then 15 kids got screwed in front of 1,000 people,” Bilodeau told reporters after the game.

The coach added, “Print that. Print it five times. Those three guys huddled up, and they screwed these kids in front of 1,000 people, and that video will be on the internet for everyone to see.”

Bilodeau gave credit to his team’s opponent for being “tough” and “well-coached,” but he concluded, “These guys beat Camden’s (butt) in front of everyone in this gym and everyone on TV … We outplayed them tonight, and everybody saw it. God bless you all.”

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Watch: High School Team's Incredible Playoff Buzzer-Beater Gets Reversed, Sparking Outrage
News Anchor Under Fire After Using 'Outdated' Racial Term Live on Air
'Let Me Finish' - Pete Buttigieg Torched by CNBC Host Live On Air After He Defends Biden's Handling of Border Crisis
Doritos Fires Trans Activist Featured in Woke Commercial After Post About Doing 'Depraved Things' to Minors Resurfaces
Daily Marijuana Users Have 42% Higher Risk of Stroke, 25% Increased Risk of Heart Attack: Study
See more...

Conversation