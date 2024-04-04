Watch: Hockey Game Starts with Huge 5-on-5 Brawl Live on Air, Refs Scramble to Stop the Chaos
Eight players were ejected from Wednesday night’s NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers following an all-out brawl just seconds into the game.
Tensions from across the Hudson River were brewing before the game, leading to a five-on-five fight that began before either team was able to secure possession.
Moments into the game, spectators at Madison Square Garden looked on as the players chose violence.
In just two seconds, players from both teams had each chosen an opponent and had squared up. Punches were thrown while officials attempted to restore some semblance of order.
Videos of the brawl from various angles went viral on the social media platform X:
WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.
The Associated Press reported eight of the 10 players involved in the skirmish — four from each team — were ejected.
Rangers forward Matt Rempe was tossed, as were teammates defensemen Jacob Trouba and K’Andre Miller and forward Barclay Goodrow.
Devils forward Kurtis MacDermid, who tussled with Rempe, was disqualified.
He was joined on the bench by New Jersey defensemen Kevin Bahl and John Marino and forward Chris Tierney.
The tension wasn’t isolated to the players, either, as Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was later recorded jawing at Devils interim coach Travis Green.
That interaction never came to blows as both coaches remained on their benches.
Laviolette commented on the fights and his argument with Green after the game, The Athletic reported.
“I think it’s probably just emotions more than anything,” the Rangers coach said. “There’s obviously a little bit between the two teams.”
New York went on to win the game 4-3 to sit at 51-21-4 on the season.
The Devils are 36-36-4.
