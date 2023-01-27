Project Veritas is known for expertly baiting their marks into spilling the dirtiest of corporate secrets — but were they the prey this time?

Speculation abounded after the organization’s latest undercover video dropped Wednesday. It purportedly featured a Pfizer executive admitting that the company may be mutating the coronavirus using monkeys infecting each other for what he called “directed evolution” to corner the market on vaccines for the new variants.

The man, whom Project Veritas identified as Pfizer Research and Development Strategic Operations Director Jordan Walker, bubbled over with assertions that were either explosive bombshells or made-to-order lies.

The video followed the usual format, with Walker speaking to an off-camera undercover journalist who was recording it all with a hidden camera.

“Well, one of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it ourselves, so we could focus on, create, preemptively develop new vaccines, right?” Walker told the undercover journalist.

“You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere,” he went on.

“Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bulls***,” Walker added.

BREAKING: @Pfizer Exploring “Mutating” COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines “Don’t tell anyone this…There is a risk…have to be very controlled to make sure this virus you mutate doesn’t create something…the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest.”#DirectedEvolution pic.twitter.com/xaRvlD5qTo — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

The video had 23 million views and counting as of Thursday afternoon as the backstory continued to take more bizarre twists.

Not long after its release, investigative journalist George Webb crafted his own video attempting to undermine Walker’s claims by going after key facts about the man, including his young age (Webb said he’s 28) and questionable credentials including the possibility that he’s only a student.

“We are watching a journalistic Hindenburg with #ProjectVeritas and #JordonTrishtonWalker,” Webb labeled his own video.

We are watching a journalistic Hindenburg with #ProjectVeritas and #JordonTrishtonWalker. pic.twitter.com/LtZGpASn9w — George Webb – Investigative Journalist (@RealGeorgeWebb1) January 26, 2023

“Jordon Trishton Walker didn’t arrive at Pfizer as an entry-level Director until May 2021,” Webb said in a subsequent tweet.

“Callahan put him into Boston Consulting Group to pimp the Remdesivir trial. Hardly ‘a top Pfizer executive’ running all mrna research as claims by Bob Malone and James O’Keefe,” Webb added, referring to mRNA developer Dr. Robert Malone, who appeared with O’Keefe to discuss the video.

Webb said he found that Walker’s LinkedIn listed him as a “student at Yale” and that he had been behind a vandalism hoax at the school.

The journalist also said Jordan is on “a government watchlist” because he “committed some kind of crime.”

But O’Keefe claimed to have the receipts of his own while internet sleuths — and O’Keefe himself — noted that Google was playing games by scrubbing the internet of references to Walker.

We’ve obtained internal Pfizer docs verifying Jordan Walker as Pfizer Director, Research & Development Strategic Operations Graduated Yale 2013 Doctor Med at U of Texas Southwestern medical school. His supervisor reports to Mikael Dolsten who reports to Albert Bourla, CEO pic.twitter.com/7t0tAzHUo6 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 26, 2023

There’s no doubt many things about Walker’s story and background are questionable after these revelations and Webb’s report.

It’s true that Walker’s demeanor was markedly different than that of other unwitting whistleblowers who speak in hushed tones, and the assertions he made about how this scientific endeavor would play out seemed unconventional.

Walker may have revealed his true motivations in a clip that dropped Thursday showing the aftermath where O’Keefe confronted him.

Walker became irate and scuffled with O’Keefe and his team.

“I was trying to impress a person on a date,” he explained. He seemed genuinely panicked that he had unwittingly ruined his life and career, though true revelations certainly would mean the same.

SHOCKING: @Pfizer Director Physically Assaults @JamesOKeefeIII & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS! “I’m just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public.” “You fu*ked up!” pic.twitter.com/83OWqlKd4t — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

It’s possible that Walker was a plant who was trying to embarrass Project Veritas with a far-fetched tale that would be easy to debunk after the organization staked its reputation on it.

Or, perhaps Walker really was trying to impress a person he was romantically interested in by appearing fascinating, powerful, or simply in the know.

There’s also a possibility that Walker is telling the honest truth about what Pfizer has next on the horizon, whether through privileged knowledge or somehow overheard at the proverbial watercooler gossip channels.

Whatever the truth turns out to be, it’s no surprise that it’s difficult to separate fact from fiction in this case — hasn’t that been the way with nearly every narrative surrounding COVID-19?

