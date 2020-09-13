Protesters voiced their hatred toward cops Monday evening at a protest in South Los Angeles.

A video taken by The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura shows protesters chanting “Blue lives don’t matter here” in front of cops monitoring the event.

The demonstration was originally organized to protest the shooting death of Dijon Kizzee, a bicyclist who was killed by police Aug. 31 after they stopped him for an alleged vehicle code violation. Police say he “made a motion toward” a gun that fell from his jacket before officers fired, killing him, according to the Los Angeles Times.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive:

“Blue lives don’t matter here” chants in South LA. Crowd of about 80 here right now pic.twitter.com/xDF6Pmgcso — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 8, 2020

TRENDING: CNN Hosts Lemon and Cuomo Launch Into Unhinged Rant Against Poor White People

Twitter users reacted to the disturbing chant with disgust:

At least they are starting to be honest and not hiding behind their fake marketing slogans https://t.co/oBAYsJX6h9 — Deadpan (@Deadpan82) September 8, 2020

Biden voters hate cops and you https://t.co/Ts8Ax8NfRu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 8, 2020

This was not an isolated incident, as tensions with law enforcement rose throughout the night:

NEW: Here’s our raw video from the moment tensions escalated in South LA last night. Deputies fire pepper balls at ground as warning shots when protesters start pushing a book case toward them. Protesters then throw water bottles & LASD responds w/ crowd control munitions @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/JN0rUGaCwe — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 8, 2020

Unfortunately, civil unrest is now a normal occurrence in major American cities.

RELATED: Rhode Island Prof Says He Saw 'Nothing Wrong' with Portland Antifa Shooting

Since the death of George Floyd in May, many protests have turned into riots, with groups such as antifa intentionally wreaking havoc on families and business owners.

Amid all the chaos, few protesters have been able to rise to the occasion and attempt to heal race relations with sensibility.

Is police brutality a major issue in America? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Most people understand that law enforcement is not perfect, and even some conservatives have acknowledged that certain reforms need to be made. But the calls by the radical left to defund and abolish the police have hijacked any conversation that would make change possible.

When South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott tried to address criminal justice reform with the JUSTICE Act in June, Democrats blocked the bill in a 55-45 vote on a motion for cloture. Sixty votes were needed for the bill to proceed.

I’m frustrated that Democrats put politics ahead of our country. Real police reform is needed, but they didn’t even want to give it a shot. Americans must know that we hear them, and we must do the right thing. #JUSTICEAct #TwoWithTim pic.twitter.com/agxGeZjxgF — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 25, 2020

It seems that Democrats would rather do nothing to implement criminal justice reform than swallow their pride and work with Republicans.

While Washington continues to do nothing, cities are being destroyed thanks in part to leftist leaders like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, who rejected President Donald Trump’s offer of help to curb the riots by sending in federal law enforcement:

Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city. https://t.co/W85EDfriyk pic.twitter.com/CC1IWTp5k8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 28, 2020

Wheeler and others are perpetuating the crisis, which is allowing the insatiable and dangerous fringe left to continue committing acts of violence on the streets. While local leaders ignore the cries for help, people’s livelihoods are being burned down right before their eyes.

Solutions need to be implemented to improve race relations and the criminal justice system, but violence and hatred have no place in America.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.