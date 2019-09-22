SECTIONS
Watch Lock Picker Find Major Flaw in Popular Gun Safe, Open It in Seconds

By Jared Harris
Published September 22, 2019 at 6:59am
A lock picker recently demonstrated how a poorly designed gun safe could be opened thanks to a single push of a button, documenting the entire feat on video.

YouTube star LockPickingLawyer exposed the gun safe’s flaw in a Friday video.

The safe in question is an AmazonBasics desk-mounted firearm safety device. The model exposed included a biometric scanner for fingerprint verification.

This little piece of tech would be the safe’s downfall.

A simple push of a button allows for a whole new fingerprint to open the safe.

Watch below as he easily cracks the safe in a matter of seconds:

This is obviously a major problem for a gun safe to have, especially in an environment with curious children or possible thieves. Considering that a slim metal bar is capable of defeating the safe, this device could easily arm someone who shouldn’t be anywhere near a firearm.

Although Amazon appears to have pulled the fingerprint-activated model, the company still offers a variant with only a keypad and tubular lock.

LockPickingLawyer noted that even the tubular locks have their shortcomings.

Reviews for the safe without the fingerprint scanner show that over a hundred people have rated it, though many more have no doubt purchased it without leaving a review.

Pictures on some reviews reveal that many were sold the biometric safe containing the frightening security flaw.

A Google image search for the model still brings up a result for the fingerprint-enabled safe, which links back to Amazon’s updated listing.

Although some people like to keep guns in a closet or unlocked gun cabinet, those with children or the safety-conscious may choose to store their firearms in a more resilient container.

This safe may seem like an impregnable container to many, but as demonstrated, even a thin bar can bypass the security.

If you own this model of gun safe, it may be time to contact Amazon about getting a replacement.

Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined Conservative Tribune in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Watch Lock Picker Find Major Flaw in Popular Gun Safe, Open It in Seconds
