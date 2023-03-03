Watch: Man Charges EV in Dark Parking Lot for 16 Minutes to Get 11 Extra Miles Needed to Get Home

A TikTok user has gotten a lot of attention after posting a video showing how long it took him to charge his electric vehicle in order to get an extra 11 miles.

The man, who uses the handle Crazypostman, shared a video on the social media site last week showing that he still had 56 miles to travel in his Hyundai Ioniq 5 before reaching home, but his car only had 45 miles left, so he stopped to charge.

He thought it was going to be a quick stop to get a mere 11 miles on his car in order to get home, but that turned out not to be the case.

Because his battery was cold, he averaged only about 75 kilowatts of power while charging, when he said he would normally be getting around 220 kilowatts — meaning he was stuck in a dark parking lot for a long time charging his car.

After 16 minutes, the battery had hardly gotten any warmer and was only 51 percent charged. At this point, he figured that he had enough and drove home, making it with 22 percent of his battery left.

The video has caused many to think once again about the problems with EVs as opposed to gas-powered vehicles.

A Twitter user shared the video and said, “I can’t think of one positive reason to have an electric car.”

Another said the fact that the man was in an empty parking lot for a long time charging his car made him a “[p]rime target for a robbery.”

“My phone charges faster,” said another.

Again and again, we have seen that the costs and problems involved with owning an EV seem to outweigh the benefits — if there even are any benefits at this point.

EVs are very expensive to purchase, with some models costing more than $100,000. That, combined with the astronomical maintenance costs that go along with them, makes them unaffordable for most people.

Also, as this story once again shows, electric vehicles have reliability issues that you don’t encounter with gas-powered vehicles. We have seen time and again that their range can decrease significantly in the winter and that they can take much longer to charge in cold weather.

EVs are touted as an environmentally friendly alternative to those powered by fossil fuels, but even that supposed benefit doesn’t always pan out.

EV technology has a lot of potential, but it has a long way to go before it can be considered a real alternative to gas cars.

