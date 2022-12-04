Watch: Man Taunts Seagull While Holding it, Makes Biggest Mistake of His Life

Score it seagull 1, man 0.

In video footage out of Turkey from CEN, as reported by the New York Post, a man can be seen finding out the hard way it’s not a good idea grab hold of a seagull, hold it close to your face, and then tease the bird by sticking your tongue out at it.

In lightning-quick fashion, the perturbed creature seized the opportunity to lash out and grab the man’s tongue with its beak, at which point the man recoiled to prevent the angry bird from doing any major damage.

Man sticks tongue out at seagull, receives instant karma

…………………………………#karma Manifesto Dagrin Ondo State Amina pic.twitter.com/O32RvkNyX2 — Muyiwa (@Muyiwareigns) December 2, 2022

The embarrassed man, apparently having learned his lesson, then puts the bewildered bird on the ground and leaves the area to howls of laughter from a boy in the video.

The videographer and bystanders can also be heard cracking up at the unusual man-versus-bird encounter.

The bird-brained man, a worker at a nearby restaurant, who was the subject of the seagull’s literal tongue lashing received some tongue lashings of a different sort on Turkish social media as people responded to an example of instant karma caught on video.

“Bro are you crazy?” one commenter asked, according to the Post. “That’s a f***ing seagull, not a dove.”

Did this man get what he deserved for taunting a seagull? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Another person took the opportunity to note the man got off easy.

“You’re lucky to get your tongue bitten, man,” the critic said. “It could have gouged your eyeball out.”

One person offered some advice that will no doubt come in handy if the traumatized man has another encounter with a seagull.

“You shouldn’t have opened your mouth wide like that, it thought you were some kind of animal trying to eat it,” the would-be bird expert offered.

“Guy literally got upset with the seagull, lol,” another noted.

Seagulls are clever birds that associate people with food once humans feed them.

Generally thought of as friendly creatures, seagulls are wild animals that can become aggressive when defending their young or seeking food from people.

WikiHow has an article with advice on “How to Deal with Aggressive Seagulls.”

Among tips from the article:

“Make eye contact with a gull if it walks toward you while you’re eating. Stare hard at any gull that starts coming closer to you on foot.”

If attacked by one of the menacing birds, the article advises, “Lift up your arms to protect your head if a seagull begins swooping at you. Keep your arms above your head, but don’t wave them around. Move away from the area until the gull stops attacking you.”

The article says nothing about getting face-to-face with a seagull and sticking your tongue out at it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.