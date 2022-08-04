Share
Watch: The Moment Alex Jones Realizes His Attorney Completely Shot Him in the Foot

 By Richard Moorhead  August 3, 2022 at 5:41pm
Conspiratorial media host Alex Jones received some bad news during Wednesday’s testimony in a civil defamation lawsuit.

Jones is being sued by relatives of victims killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting.

An Austin County court has already found Jones liable for damages in the trial, according to the Associated Press.

A jury is set to decide how much Jones will owe the plaintiffs in the case. They’re seeking $150 million from Jones’ company Free Speech Systems.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis brought the suit against Jones, arguing that Jones had defamed them after their son’s death in the Newtown shooting, according to NPR.

Jones appeared to find out in real time that lawyers for the plaintiffs had obtained a copy of his text message history in his testimony.

“So you did get my text messages… and you said you didn’t. Nice trick,” Jones remarked, seemingly surprised that the lawyer questioning him had access to his text message history.

Plaintiff’s attorney Mark Bankston claimed that Jones’ defense lawyers had inadvertently sent him a copy of the phone.

“Did you know that twelve days ago… your attorneys messed up, and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone, with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years?

“And when informed, did not take any steps to identify it as privileged, or protected in any way?”

Bankston went on to claim that information obtained from the phone copy implicated Jones in perjury.

“This is your Perry Mason moment,” Jones said of the development, using a term that describes the sudden introduction of evidence or testimony in trial proceedings that stands to impact the outcome.

The “Infowars” host has admitted that he made irresponsible claims about the mass shooting, and emphasized that he changed his mind about the tragedy after calling it “staged,” according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Jones has stated that a legal judgment of more than $2 million would sink his media company, according to Yahoo.

Richard Moorhead
