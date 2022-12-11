Parler Share
Watch: Music Legend Rushed Off Stage in Midst of Bomb Threat - Confusion Grips Crowd as Star Is Taken Away

 By Jack Davis  December 11, 2022 at 1:48pm
Singer Patti LaBelle’s Saturday night concert in Milwaukee was cut short after a bomb threat caused police to clear the venue where she was performing.

LaBelle was in the middle of her show at the Riverside Theater when two men strode onto the stage. First, they took the mic stand away from the 78-year-old entertainer, then they began to forcefully walk her off stage.

“Hold up. Wait!” LaBelle said as one man took her arm, forcing her to drop a bouquet she was holding. At that point, a third man emerged to grab one of LeBelle’s arms and steer her away.


“Tonight’s Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theater has been postponed following a bomb threat investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department,” concert organizer Pabst Theater Group said in a statement, according to CNN.

“We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit. We are working with the artist to reschedule the show,” the statement said.

Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren E. Allen Jr. said that at 1:13 a.m. Sunday a search of the building had been completed, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.



“The building was searched by K9 units. No explosive devices were discovered. There is no threat to the public at this time.”

Do you think that public venues like this are becoming more dangerous?

Concert-goer Catherine Brunson said the incident took place at 9:24 p.m. and estimated the 2,500-seat theater was nearly full.

“Some people were sitting down, and some people got up and just started walking out. I was one of them. I was sitting down like, wait, did I just hear that, right?” she told WITI-TV.

“Somebody got on a microphone and said we have to evacuate the building because there was a bomb threat,” she said, according to the Journal-Sentinel.

“It’s a bummer. Yes. Yes. It was a lot of people mad, It was Christmas gifts for some people, birthday gifts for others,” Brunson told WITI.

“We came out and police had the block taped off. … A whole lot of people were pretty upset. … It’s scary,” she said according to the Journal-Sentinel.

Scott Pierce, who was at the show, said the response to the threat “happened so quickly.”

“Everybody very calmly exited the theater in a disbelieving manner. I heard lots of comments about how sad it was that someone would pull such a pathetic stunt,” he said.

“Before the incident,  the crowd was really enjoying Patti. Just sad that someone does this,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation