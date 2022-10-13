Parler Share
News
Police and personnel from the Home Guard stand guard outside the land plant of the Ormen Lange gas field after a person called in a bomb threat against the plant in Aukra, Norway, on Thursday.
Police and personnel from the Home Guard stand guard outside the land plant of the Ormen Lange gas field after a person called in a bomb threat against the plant in Aukra, Norway, on Thursday. (Gunn Aarones - Romsdals Budstikke - NTB Scanpix / AP)

Bomb Threat Reported at Gas Plant Just Weeks After Pipeline Explosion, Report

 By The Associated Press  October 13, 2022 at 2:31am
Parler Share

A bomb threat against a natural gas processing facility in central Norway forced the site’s evacuation and briefly halted operations, police said Thursday.

They later declared that the threat wasn’t credible.

The incident came amid heightened security on key energy, internet and power infrastructures following last month’s underwater explosions that ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that were built to deliver Russian gas to Germany.

The blasts and ruptures happened in international waters off the Baltic coastline of both Sweden and Denmark but within the countries’ exclusive economic zone. The damaged Nord Stream pipelines discharged huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the air.

Gas from Norway’s Ormen Lange deepwater facility off the coast — which supplies around 20 percent of U.K.’s gas needs — is piped along the seabed to the onshore Nyhamna facility, which was evacuated. The gas is then exported to the U.K.

Trending:
Lib on 'The Five' Goes After Tulsi Gabbard, Judge Jeanine Lets Her Have It: 'You Wanna Talk Turkey?'

Police said there was “no evidence that the bomb threat against the Ormen Lange facility was real.”

“The perpetrator is known to the police for similar circumstances, and the case is being investigated further,” police spokesman Per Åge Ferstad said.

Norwegian broadcaster NRK later said a man, known for having made similar threats over several years, had been detained. NRK added that man, who was not identified, had previously been convicted in several similar cases.

Nyhamna is 233 miles northwest of Oslo. It is Norway’s second-largest gas field and is operated by the Norwegian branch of Shell.

Shell later told Norwegian news agency NTB that workers had returned to the site and production had resumed.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Final Inflation Report Before Midterm Elections Just Released - It's Not Good News for Democrats
Bomb Threat Reported at Gas Plant Just Weeks After Pipeline Explosion, Report
Biden Designates First New National Monument of His Administration
Iodine Pills in Short Supply After Finland Updates Guideline
3 Officers Injured, Suspect Killed in Philadelphia Swat Operation
See more...

Conversation