Before an Atlanta Hawks basketball game on Monday night, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency on live television.

The 68-year-old was in conversation with his color commentator when he began to seize up and convulse, causing the camera crew to cut the feed, the New York Post reported.

According to a statement from Bally Sports released shortly after the incident, Rathbun had lost consciousness. The network said he was “stable and responsive” and heading to a hospital for evaluation.

The scary episode was attributed to dehydration.

WARNING: Some viewers will find the following video disturbing.

Bally Sports released another statement providing an update on Rathbun’s condition on Tuesday.

“[Rathbun] stayed in Emory Midtown Hospital in Atlanta overnight for observation and further tests,” the statement said. “As of this morning, all tests were very favorable and Bob is in great spirits.

“Upon completion of remaining tests, Bob plans to be released from the hospital later today. Bob’s health is of the utmost concern to Bally Sports and the Atlanta Hawks and he will return to the broadcast booth only after he is well rested and fully recovered.”

Rathbun’s Bally Sports colleague Kelly Crull also gave a positive update on his condition.

“GREAT news everyone,” she tweeted. “Just heard from our friend Bob Rathbun who assured me he is feeling much better, just physically exhausted. He’s hoping to be released from the hospital shortly & then he’ll be home resting. Keep those prayers coming & let’s get Bob back on his feet asap.”

According to the Mirror, Rathbun is a fixture in the Atlanta sports scene.

He has been the play-by-play man for the Hawks for more than 25 years and also covers the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA. He even called Atlanta Braves games for almost 10 years.

Needless to say, it was quite a shock for people tuning in to the Hawks game to see such a well-known Atlanta sports figure have such a scary emergency.

People reported that Rathbun’s seat was filled by Lauren Jbara after he was taken to the hospital on Monday.

The Hawks went on to lose the game to the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114.

