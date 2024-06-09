Watch: Open-Borders Biden Dramatically Finds a Wall He Supports

After years of opposing former President Donald Trump’s border wall plans, it seems President Joe Biden has finally found a wall he can get behind: The fortified fencing wall surrounding the White House grounds amid anti-Israel protests.

Protesters from groups like the Answer Coalition marched Saturday on Washington, D.C.’s Pennsylvania Avenue brandishing a “two-mile long” red banner listing over 40,000 Palestinians they say have been “martyred” since the Hamas attack against Israel on Oct. 7, according to an Answer Coalition social media post.

The red banner symbolized what protesters view as the Biden administration’s refusal to establish a “red line” for Israel’s military actions, according to the New York Post.

Dressed in red clothing and keffiyehs, the protesters held the banner while circling the White House grounds with the chant, “Biden, Biden you can’t hide, we are your red line,” according to NBC News.

🚨#BREAKING: Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters and activists are lighting off smoke bombs and flares as they plan to Surround the White House

⁰📌#Washington | #DC Currently, DC metro police are on high alert as hundreds of thousands of pro-Palestine protesters and… pic.twitter.com/gIVBU7HJ4G — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 8, 2024

The protest aimed to pressure Biden to take a harder stance against Israel’s military actions in Gaza, which protesters condemned as “genocide,” NBC News reported.

As the protest continued into the evening hours, an encampment sprouted up on the Ellipse park area south of the White House.

Some of the protesters displayed signs expressing support for Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that initiated the latest round of hostilities on Oct. 7.

Footage showed some demonstrators tossing smoke bomb flares onto the White House lawn as they rallied outside the heavily fortified grounds.

A statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House grounds, was vandalized with graffiti reading “Free Gaza” and “Boycott Israel Products,” according to the New York Post.

🔴BREAKING The pro Palestine Protest(riot/insurrection) Outside the White House in D.C. has tagged the statue of Andrew Jackson with their Gaza B*** S*** This is Biden’s America. pic.twitter.com/d1htzTNKui — Kelly_Zee_Wolf (@PKellyHardwa822) June 8, 2024



As thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators descended on Pennsylvania Avenue, Biden was in France, but no doubt grateful that the White House had implemented heightened security measures, including extra fencing in anticipation of the large crowds.

Laura Loomer wrote on social media platform X, “Oh… I thought walls were racist? [Joe Biden] has erected a wall Outside of the White House ahead of the pro-HAMAS protests that are scheduled to take place today in DC. Organizers called for the participants to surround/ occupy the White House.”

Oh… I thought walls were racist? 🧐@joebiden has erected a wall

Outside of the White House ahead of the pro-HAMAS protests that are scheduled to take place today in DC. Organizers called for the participants to surround/ occupy the White House. pic.twitter.com/hUfG5gFogi — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 8, 2024



While Biden and his minions have been outspoken critics of building physical barriers in the past, calling Trump’s border wall plans racist and ineffective, the tall fencing circling his own home is providing some much-needed security from the pro-Hamas mob.

“Fencing was erected around the White House compound in anticipation of the demonstrators, who are frequently known to be violent,” the Post reported.

While Biden may be silently grateful that this wall exists to keep the problems at bay, the nation’s southern border lies open for its enemies to stroll through at any time.

