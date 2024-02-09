Share
News

Watch: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Interrupt Dem Governor's Address, Scream 'Cease-Fire Now'

 By Jack Davis  February 9, 2024 at 8:39am
Share

Anti-Israel demonstrators interrupted Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont’s State of the State address at the Capitol in Hartford on Wednesday.

Some of the demonstrators chanted, “Cease-fire now! Cease-fire now!”

The Democratic governor stopped speaking while they were removed.

Trending:
Watch: Toby Keith Ended His Final Concert with an Ode to America and a Warning to 'Never Apologize for Being Patriotic'

“I’ve … been to a few antiwar demonstrations as well in my day,” Lamont said afterward, according to the Hartford Courant.

“And whatever the justice of the cause, I think you do a disservice when you’re rude and disrespectful in a room like this, disrespecting the people in this room, disrespecting the audience,” he said, bringing applause from the assembly.

Did you think this was funny?

Before returning to the speech, the governor said, “Now, back to our regularly scheduled programming,” according to CT Insider.

The protesters hung banners all over the gallery, according to the report.

One of them read, “No U.S. funding for Israel’s genocide in Palestine.”

Related:
At Least 6 State Capitols Evacuated

Police removed about 25 people who were protesting on the first floor of the Connecticut House of Representatives, according to Connecticut Public Radio.

Another 10 or 12 protesters were removed from the gallery above where Lamont was speaking.

Outside, the demonstration took aim at firearms manufacturers in Connecticut.

“Connecticut Stop Arming Israel,” protesters chanted.

The Courant noted that such interruptions are not uncommon. On Monday, about 50 protesters disrupted the State of the City speech of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

In a recent Op-Ed for The Hill, Bernard Goldberg said anti-Israel protesters have a one-dimensional outlook.

“Have you noticed how these progressive protestors make demands only on Israel and demand nothing of the terrorists who slaughtered more than 1,000 Israelis on October 7?” he wrote.

“How is it that so many feminists believed every unsubstantiated sexual allegation made against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh — but have gone silent on the documented evidence of sexual violence against Jewish women by Hamas terrorists?” Goldberg said.

“No one at those demonstrations demanded that Hamas stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields. No one said it’s morally wrong to hide weapons of war in or near schools or hospitals,” he wrote.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Interrupt Dem Governor's Address, Scream 'Cease-Fire Now'
Firebrand Matt Gaetz Fought McCarthy and Won - He Now Has a New Republican Target
17 GOP Senators Help Democrats Pass $95 Billion Ukraine Aid Package, Here Are Their Names
Trump Ally Gives Answer on if He'll Run Against GOP Rep. Who Voted Against Impeaching Mayorkas
Train Cars Carrying Plastic Plunge Into River After Derailment
See more...

Conversation